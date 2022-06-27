ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington PD take pizza delivery robbery suspect to jail, receive no tip

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhIx3_0gNV5d4Y00

On June 26, at approximately 1:59 a.m. the Burlington Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Sixth for a report of a robbery. Responding units spoke with a delivery driver employed at a local pizza restaurant. The delivery driver told officers his money bag, containing an undisclosed amount of money, had just been taken from him. The driver gave officers a suspect description, along with a description of the vehicle the suspect drove.

Deputies from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call and located a vehicle matching the description. They attempted to perform a traffic stop, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit. At the conclusion of the pursuit Taran Branton, 22 of Burlington, was detained and transported to the Burlington Police Department for questioning. After the interview, Branton arrested and charged with Theft in the First degree, a Class C Felony.

Branton was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance. Deputies also filed several other charges against Branton related to the vehicle pursuit, including Eluding, Driving While Barred, Violation of One-Way Traffic and Speeding. No other details are being released at this time. Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Late-night pizza run results in a stolen and totaled car

A 2011 Kia Optima was stolen from the Pizza Hut parking lot on Locust Street in Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday night. Car owner Whitley Hubanks says she bought it for her daughter for when she was old enough to drive. In the meantime, Hubanks’ family would drive the car.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Des Moines County, IA
Des Moines County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Burlington, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf Police: Suspect stole 9 American Bully puppies, gun

After police say he stole a gun and nine American Bully puppies, a 20-year-old Davenport man is behind bars. Carlos Byrd Jr. faces felony charges of first-degree robbery, control of a firearm by a felon, second-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony, used or expired drug-tax stamp and controlled substance violation, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

Wellman man in custody charged after incident at UIHC

A Wellman man who was in custody and receiving medical care has been charged with assault. Police say that 33-year-old Rakeem Eberhart was at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at about 4:30 Monday afternoon when he spat blood in the face and eyes of two health care providers and a security guard. All three individuals received medical treatment after the incident.
WELLMAN, IA
ottumwaradio.com

SE Iowa Woman Accused of Ramming Vehicle into Victim’s Car

A southeast Iowa woman faces multiple charges after authorities say she rammed her vehicle repeatedly into the male victim’s vehicle. 35-year-old Nancy Oguejiofor of Eldon has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief, domestic abuse assault, and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. On Saturday, June 25...
ELDON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Pizza Delivery
KCJJ

Second suspect arrested for allegedly dealing drugs from Iowa City apartment

Iowa City Police have arrested a second suspect in an alleged drug dealing operation out of an apartment complex. Police executed a search warrant on the Quarters apartment of 25-year-old Kregory Warren on Highway Six East at around 5pm on January 20th. While officers were making entry into the apartment, Warren reportedly fled to his personal bathroom and flushed several bags of pills, commonly known as “M30s,” which are known to contain fentanyl. One pill didn’t make it, and officers sent It to the DCI lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg woman arrested for theft over $500,000

On June 22, 2022, the Galesburg Police Department arrested Diane J. Wall, 57, on an arrest warrant issued by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of theft and identity theft in excess of $500,000. An investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Inspector General’s Office and...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

GPD Make Theft and Identity Theft Arrest

On June 22, 2022, the Galesburg Police Department arrested Diane J. Wall (female, age 57) on an arrest warrant issued by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of theft and identity theft in excess of $500,000. An investigation in conjunction with the US Inspector General’s...
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
KCJJ

Area transient with previous theft convictions allegedly caught in the act at Coralville HyVee two days in a row

An area transient with theft convictions out of Dubuque County allegedly stole from the Lantern Park Hyvee in Coralville twice over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday morning. Yahya Karim reportedly walked past all points of sale with about $45 in merchandise. He was taken into custody, and because of his previous convictions was charged with 3rd degree Theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

6-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash

A weekend hit-and-run crash left a 6-year-old boy with a fractured leg and a concussion. The incident occurred on 20th Avenue in Rock Island shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.. The boy’s mother, Danielle Keel, and her two children were leaving the house to go on a bike ride to a church parking lot down the road. Just as Keel was grabbing her glasses out of the car, her two children began pedaling down the alley.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

West Burlington Police conduct move over sting

West Burlington, IA- The West Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a move-over law sting. According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 22nd, West Burlington Police partnered with Beckman’s Towing to conduct the sting. Using multiple locations on Highway 34 in West Burlington, police conducted 35 traffic stops.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
qctoday.com

Two shot in separate incidents late Monday in Davenport

Two teens suffered gunshot wounds in separate shooting incidents occurring 12 minutes apart late Monday, Davenport police said. The first shooting occurred at 11:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scott Street, while the second shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 300 block of Dover Court. Both victims were...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at three locations late Monday

UPDATE, June 28, 10:52 a.m. — Davenport Police are investigating two shootings that happened late Monday night. The first, June 27, at approximately 11:05 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Scott Street in reference to reports of shots fired with an individual injured by gunfire. Upon arrival, responding officers located a 19-year-old male, suffering from serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds, and was transported by private vehicle to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.
KWQC

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Jo Daviess Co. explosion, fire

Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July. The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not used properly. Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life. Updated: 5 hours ago. The day's major news events...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspects used car, residence of deceased person

Three Davenport suspects face felony charges after police say they stole the keys to a deceased person’s vehicle and entered their residence. Kirsten Gonzales, 31, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary. Trey Hofer, 33, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without the owner’s...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

2 face felony charges after theft of go-kart motors from QC amusement park

Two Davenport men face felony charges after police say they stole go-kart motors from a family amusement park. Adam Kalmes, 38, and Jerry Gross Jr., 49, each face a felony charge of third-degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft. Gross also faces a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first office, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
947
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy