Pro-choice group vandalizes UWS church: 'If abortion isn't safe, neither are you'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A militant pro-choice group calling itself "Jane's Revenge" graffitied the words, "If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you," on an Upper West Side church early Monday, police said.

The graffiti was discovered around 5:30 a.m. scrawled on one of the outer doors of Ascension Roman Catholic Church, on W. 107th Street, near Amsterdam Avenue.

In addition to the message, the words “Jane’s Revenge” and an anarchy symbol were found on another door, police told the New York Post .

The group, which had previously called for a "night of rage" on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, claimed responsibility for the incident, police said.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, according to police.

No arrests have reportedly been made at this time.