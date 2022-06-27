Jan. 6 committee schedules last-minute hearing for Tuesday

Angry protesters disappointed over the US Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Roe v Wade have also turned their ire on Democrats and attacked the party for being quick to call for donations after the ruling while not taking steps for decades to codify Roe provisions into law.Thousands have taken to the streets since Friday to protest the ruling and have openly expressed their anger at the Democratic party and its leadership.One woman protester, whose identity could not be verified immediately, told MSNBC that her rights as a woman “should not be a fundraising point for the Democrats” and attacked...

PROTESTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO