Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee schedules last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Ximena Bustillo
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol will hold its sixth hearing tomorrow after previously announcing there would be no more hearings until July.

Comments / 48

BruceJackson
3d ago

More than 1 million voters switched to the Republican Party over the last year. I think Americans are getting fed up with Democrat policies and shenanigans.

StevenP
3d ago

The only pathetic souls that care, are the ones who still think Biden is doing a fantastic job. Enough said.

Law & Crime

Judge ‘Reluctantly’ Agrees to Postpone Proud Boys Trial After They Featured ‘Prominently’ in ‘Primetime’ Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

After hearing complaints by prosecutors and defense attorneys that the Jan. 6 Committee complicated their work, a federal judge “reluctantly” agreed to postpone the Proud Boys’ seditious conspiracy trial until December 2022. The Department of Justice has long complained that the Jan. 6 Committee refused to immediately...
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
The Independent

Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’

A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
The Independent

Protesters unleash anger at Democrats for inaction over Roe v Wade: ‘My rights are not a fundraising point’

Angry protesters disappointed over the US Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Roe v Wade have also turned their ire on Democrats and attacked the party for being quick to call for donations after the ruling while not taking steps for decades to codify Roe provisions into law.Thousands have taken to the streets since Friday to protest the ruling and have openly expressed their anger at the Democratic party and its leadership.One woman protester, whose identity could not be verified immediately, told MSNBC that her rights as a woman “should not be a fundraising point for the Democrats” and attacked...
