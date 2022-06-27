ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Trump’s Coup Attempt Announces Surprise Hearing

By S.V. Date
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TILwG_0gNV5CR300

WASHINGTON — Having originally said it would hold off on further hearings until after the congressional July Fourth recess, the House Jan. 6 committee investigating Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn American democracy on Monday announced a surprise hearing for Tuesday afternoon.

The committee investigating did not immediately reveal the topic of the hearing, advising only that it would “present recently obtained evidence” and “receive witness testimony.”

The committee originally laid out a schedule of seven public hearings during the month of June, but reserved the right to hold more if warranted. Last week, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the panel received so much new information that it was putting off the last hearings until after the July Fourth recess to sort through it.

Last Thursday’s hearing, which focused on Trump’s attempt to subvert the Justice Department into falsely backing his claims of a “stolen” election, was the fifth the committee has held since June 9.

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes nationally and 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. His incitement of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol — his last-ditch attempt to remain in office ― killed five, including one police officer, injured another 140 officers and led to four police suicides.

Nevertheless, Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and is openly speaking about running for the presidency again in 2024.

In statements on his personal social media platform, Trump has continued to lie about the election and the Jan. 6 committee’s work, calling it a “hoax” similar to previous investigations into his 2016 campaign’s acceptance of Russian assistance and his attempted extortion of Ukraine into helping his 2020 campaign.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

January 6 committee announces surprise hearing over ‘recently obtained evidence’

The House January 6 select committee will hold a surprise hearing on Tuesday 28 July at 1.00 pm, just days after chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel would pause a series of hearings it has held this month while committee members review newly-acquired evidence.In a press release on Monday, the committee said the hearing’s purpose will be to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” but the panel did not elaborate on the identity of the witnesses or the nature of the evidence.On Thursday, Mr Thompson closed the panel’s fifth public session by telling attendees and viewers that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#House#American#The Justice Department#The Electoral College
CBS News

Jan. 6 committee releases new video ahead of third hearing on the Capitol riot

The Jan. 6 committee has released new surveillance footage that shows Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a private tour on Jan. 5, the day prior to the Capitol riot. A person in that group marched on the Capitol the following day. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discuss the significance of this new video.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Former Trump aide says the only midterm talking point for Democrats is the 'circus show' January 6 Committee

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller ripped Democrats for focusing on the January 6 Committee on "The Ingraham Angle" instead of issues plaguing everyday Americans. STEPHEN MILLER: They are energizing women to run as fast and as far as they can from the Democratic Party and into the arms of Republican candidates. You saw history being made when Congresswoman Flores won in the 84% Democrat Latino district and won convincingly in the special election. The first Mexican-born congresswoman in the United States of America. All the Democrats have to offer is this circus show of conspiracy theories and witch hunts on January 6 and now this new immediately debunked James Bond fantasy and this crazy story about trying to commandeer a vehicle.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
HuffPost

HuffPost

90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy