Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Trump’s Coup Attempt Announces Surprise Hearing

WASHINGTON — Having originally said it would hold off on further hearings until after the congressional July Fourth recess, the House Jan. 6 committee investigating Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn American democracy on Monday announced a surprise hearing for Tuesday afternoon.

The committee investigating did not immediately reveal the topic of the hearing, advising only that it would “present recently obtained evidence” and “receive witness testimony.”

The committee originally laid out a schedule of seven public hearings during the month of June, but reserved the right to hold more if warranted. Last week, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the panel received so much new information that it was putting off the last hearings until after the July Fourth recess to sort through it.

Last Thursday’s hearing, which focused on Trump’s attempt to subvert the Justice Department into falsely backing his claims of a “stolen” election, was the fifth the committee has held since June 9.

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes nationally and 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. His incitement of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol — his last-ditch attempt to remain in office ― killed five, including one police officer, injured another 140 officers and led to four police suicides.

Nevertheless, Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and is openly speaking about running for the presidency again in 2024.

In statements on his personal social media platform, Trump has continued to lie about the election and the Jan. 6 committee’s work, calling it a “hoax” similar to previous investigations into his 2016 campaign’s acceptance of Russian assistance and his attempted extortion of Ukraine into helping his 2020 campaign.

