ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man allegedly jumped out of Pasco window and sprinted to avoid K9

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvIBu_0gNV51oJ00

PASCO, Wash. — Reports of a disturbance landed a wanted man behind bars after Pasco police investigators learned that a male suspect accused of breaking a no-contact order was the same person wanted in connection with a robbery and other crimes across the city.

According to a Facebook post from the Pasco Police Department , an officer was dispatched to the Americana Apartments at 500 N 24th Ave in Pasco on June 24, 2022 to look into a disturbance. While surveying the area, the police came into contact with a woman walking near the intersection of N 18th Ave and W Sylvester St. During their conversation, the woman explained that she was in a physical altercation with a man who was violating his no-contact order.

Violating a no-contact order is a felony offense, as highlighted by the PPD. Soon after, she revealed the man as Ernesto Gomez—the suspect who is wanted in connection with a Pasco robbery on June 22. Probable cause was already established for his arrest and authorities had been searching for him.

With reinforcements on the scene, Pasco police officers surrounded the apartment and flashed their lights while ordering him out of the building. Authorities say that he poked his head out from a window to survey the scene outside, but returned to the inside of the apartment. K9 Brit was on-scene and police allegedly informed him the dog would be deployed if he didn’t cooperate.

According to Pasco police officers, Gomez sprinted and jumped out of the window to make a break for it at full speed. The K9 was let loose to chase him down and gained some traction to catch up with him. Just before the police dog was within reach, Gomez allegedly jumped on top of a car to create distance with the K9.

Officials say he put his hands up and surrendered himself to Pasco police officers. He was transported and booked into the Franklin County Corrections Facility for charges including Robbery, Auto Theft, Unlawful Imprisonment and the Violation of a Court Order.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Kennewick officers follow a smoking trail to make hit-and-run, DUI arrest

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
yaktrinews.com

Grandfather, two young grandchildren recovering after Pasco rollover crash

PASCO, Wash. — A grandfather and his two young grandchildren are recovering after Pasco police said they were involved in a rollover accident on Thursday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by the department, the family was driving east in a pickup truck on Three Rivers and Rd. 76 when they were struck by another vehicle.
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

Update: Othello Shooting Victim Passes Away

Adam's County Sheriff's Office have sadly announced the passing of the Othello victim from the June 26 shooting incident. On Sunday, two teen brothers were involved in the shooting of 50-year-old Felipe Garza near the Edson tracks of Othello. Both 16-year-old Arturo Pineda- Feliciano and 14-year-old Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano suspects are...
OTHELLO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Police#Milwaukee#Roe V Wade#Law Enforcement#The Americana Apartments
98.3 The KEY

Richland Police Take Down Menacing Man With SWAT & K9 Assistance

A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after he managed to elude police. The Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit was doing surveillance in the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue when they told Michael Bostic he was under arrest. Bostic took off on the E-Bike he was riding through an apartment complex where he crashed into a dumpster. Bostic then ran into his apartment.
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick business owner catches three burglars in the act

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An hour after the initial break-in, three burglars who returned to the scene of their crime were allegedly scared away by a Tri-Cities business owner who found items stolen and windows smashed at their store. Now, Kennewick detectives are trying to track down the suspects who are responsible.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Car Prowl Video Shows Why You Lock Your Doors! (Richland)

Richland Police are reporting a suspected car prowler has been identified, less than a full day after the incidents took place. Richland Police say this person broke into several vehicles in the 2300 block of Hood Ave. very early Wednesday morning June 29. The specific time was not listed, but in the surveillance video, it still appears to be dark outside.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Missing Vulnerable Adult in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - UPDATE: She has been found and is now back home. Kennewick Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a vulnerable adult. 29-year-old Carely Verduzco has been missing since 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, she is approximate 4’11” and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old man hospitalized after a traffic collision near Zillah (Zillah, WA)

A 30-year-old Yakima man was injured after a traffic collision Tuesday near Zillah. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place at about 6:45 a.m. on I-82. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving east on I-82 when he went to exit onto SR 22, two miles west of Zillah. At that point of time, a 61-year-old man from Salem, Oregon was headed west on SR 22, headed onto I-82.
ZILLAH, WA
Tri-City Herald

Stranger waiting outside of bounce house tries to abduct child, Ohio authorities say

A 6-year-old boy was nearly abducted from a recent festival in Ohio, but an observant volunteer stepped in and stopped the kidnapping, authorities say. Authorities say Ketema Kuma Faye, 20, was waiting outside of a bounce house at the June 25 fundraising festival in Brown Township, and grabbed the child by his hand when he exited, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
nbcrightnow.com

DOH suspends nurse's license after Benton County assault

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Assistant Program has charged Shaelynn Marie Logozzo with unprofessional conduct after she was convicted on two counts of assault. Her license has also been suspended. Logozzo received her nursing credentials in May 2018. She was placed on probation...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy