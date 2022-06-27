Wanted man allegedly jumped out of Pasco window and sprinted to avoid K9

PASCO, Wash. — Reports of a disturbance landed a wanted man behind bars after Pasco police investigators learned that a male suspect accused of breaking a no-contact order was the same person wanted in connection with a robbery and other crimes across the city.

According to a Facebook post from the Pasco Police Department , an officer was dispatched to the Americana Apartments at 500 N 24th Ave in Pasco on June 24, 2022 to look into a disturbance. While surveying the area, the police came into contact with a woman walking near the intersection of N 18th Ave and W Sylvester St. During their conversation, the woman explained that she was in a physical altercation with a man who was violating his no-contact order.

Violating a no-contact order is a felony offense, as highlighted by the PPD. Soon after, she revealed the man as Ernesto Gomez—the suspect who is wanted in connection with a Pasco robbery on June 22. Probable cause was already established for his arrest and authorities had been searching for him.

With reinforcements on the scene, Pasco police officers surrounded the apartment and flashed their lights while ordering him out of the building. Authorities say that he poked his head out from a window to survey the scene outside, but returned to the inside of the apartment. K9 Brit was on-scene and police allegedly informed him the dog would be deployed if he didn’t cooperate.

According to Pasco police officers, Gomez sprinted and jumped out of the window to make a break for it at full speed. The K9 was let loose to chase him down and gained some traction to catch up with him. Just before the police dog was within reach, Gomez allegedly jumped on top of a car to create distance with the K9.

Officials say he put his hands up and surrendered himself to Pasco police officers. He was transported and booked into the Franklin County Corrections Facility for charges including Robbery, Auto Theft, Unlawful Imprisonment and the Violation of a Court Order.

