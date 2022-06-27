ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Baker: Massachusetts' stance on abortion could bring corporations into state

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — In a post-Roe nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he believes the state's abortion laws could cause some businesses to move to the area. Immediately after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 17

Joseph Moran
3d ago

The degree of misinformation and disinformation by the press concerning this matter, as well as the biased reporting is, in my opinion, absolutely staggering. The press has ONCE AGAIN failed to meet up to its solemn duty to the people (nothing new for WCVB). The "corporate media" truly is the "enemy of the people".

Reply(1)
21
Big T
3d ago

Companies are not going to move her because several of their employees can get a free abortion here and may I add courtesy of the Massachusetts tax payer ! He is simply trying to use something to justify his doing this.

Reply
7
Related
WCVB

Mass. town councilor delivers powerful plea on abortion rights

AMESBURY, Mass. — A council meeting in a Massachusetts town started like any other, until one councilor caught her colleagues off guard. "If you are not the owner of a uterus, please remove yourself from the dais," Amesbury Councilor Adrian Lennon said. "In this room, the women or people...
AMESBURY, MA
MassLive.com

‘Stay out of Massachusetts’: Beacon Hill passes sweeping abortion protections for providers, pregnant people following Roe v. Wade decision

Beacon Hill lawmakers overwhelmingly voted Wednesday on a bill to strengthen abortion protections for providers and patients throughout Massachusetts, in a bid to codify into law Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order that was issued within hours of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion care providers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Anti-abortion tactics such as Texas deputizing people to make arrests in Massachusetts ‘not going to be allowed,’ state leaders say

As Beacon Hill lawmakers fiercely condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Massachusetts House of Representatives is poised to pass new legislation Wednesday to strengthen protections for abortion care providers and guarantee access to reproductive health care in the commonwealth. It also extends protections for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Most of Massachusetts is in a 'significant' drought

This is the Radio Boston rundown for June 30. Carrie Jung is our host. As of right now, 75% of Massachusetts is in a "Level 2-Significant Drought." But what does that mean? How common is it to be in a drought this time of year? What can you do about it? And how should we be thinking about climate change in all of this? We break it all down with our expert guests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Massachusetts#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Supreme Court
capecod.com

Baker Pushes Tax Breaks for Seniors

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is urging state lawmakers to take up tax breaks for seniors amid record gas prices and rising economic inflation. Baker said that his proposal plan would provide $700 million in tax relief to support those on fixed incomes, renters and residents who care for older adults or children.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

MEHANE GAS EMMISSIONS IN MASSACHUSETTS

Report: Last Decade Has Seen Too Many Methane Gas Leaks. A new report found in the last decade, there have been nearly 2,600 methane gas pipeline incidents in the U.S. serious enough to require reporting to the federal government; one leak every roughly 40 hours. Of those incidents, 850 resulted...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin governor, AG file legal challenge to 1849 abortion law

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has filed a direct challenge to the state's 1849 criminal abortion law that bans nearly all abortions. Evers, along with Attorney General Josh Kaul, announced the challenge during a press conference early Tuesday afternoon. It comes after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. Following the decision, Wisconsin's Planned Parenthood said it is "temporarily suspending" abortion services and is looking for legal options."I will never stop fighting to ensure every Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor and make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them – a decisions that should be made without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don't know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities," Evers said in a statement. Evers says his administration will fight the SCOTUS decision with "every power we have."Read the full challenge here. Wisconsin's 1849 law bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother. Under the law, doctors could be charged with felonies for performing abortions and face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines. 
WISCONSIN STATE
NECN

Here's How New England Lawmakers Reacted to Cassidy Hutchinson's Testimony

Several members of New England's mostly Democratic Congressional delegation responded publicly to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony Tuesday about Donald Trump’s angry, defiant and vulgar actions in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Tuesday's...
BOSTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Hospital Urges Caution as Covid Cases Surge Again on Eve of Holiday

With cases of Covid-19 rising again on the Vineyard, leaders at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital are urging the public to be extra careful as the Island fills up with visitors on the cusp of the July Fourth weekend. “Take caution. If you feel concerned wear a mask,” hospital president...
PUBLIC HEALTH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Maine to Massachusetts Shark Sightings, A Great White Finally Closes a Cape Cod Beach

We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy