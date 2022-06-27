Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying they would pause their series of meetings.

An advisory sent Monday said they would convene to “present recently obtained evidence” but provided no other details.

The committee last week said they would pause their hearings for two weeks given a wealth of new evidence.

Developing

