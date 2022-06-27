Inmate fails to return to Des Moines work release facility
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate at the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility did not return Saturday night.
Jamar Maurice Jackson, 36, was serving a sentence after being convicted of first-degree burglary and other charges in Polk County. He is 5'9" and weighs 213 pounds.
The IDOC says Jackson was admitted to the work release facility in December of 2020.
