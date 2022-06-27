Inmate fails to return to Des Moines work release facility

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate at the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility did not return Saturday night.

Jamar Maurice Jackson, 36, was serving a sentence after being convicted of first-degree burglary and other charges in Polk County. He is 5’9” and weighs 213 pounds.

The IDOC says Jackson was admitted to the work release facility in December of 2020.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to contact local police.

