Bremerton, WA

1 injured, 3 homes damaged in 2 fires in East Bremerton over the weekend

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

EAST BREMERTON — One person suffered minor burns and three homes sustained heavy damage in fires over the weekend, according to area fire departments.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Overlook Circle NE about 5 p.m. on Saturday, where a fire had engulfed a mobile home and had spread to another in the Steele Creek Mobile Home Park. One person was treated for minor burns.

Fire crews kept the blaze from further spreading, but the roof of the home where the fire began collapsed, making it tough to extinguish. Crews remained on scene for about 3 1/2 hours. The Kitsap County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

On Sunday just after 11 a.m., Bremerton fire crews were called to a home on the 2400 block of Trenton Avenue. The fire was spreading quickly in a car port on a hot day but crews kept it contained. There were no injuries reported.

The Bremerton Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 1 injured, 3 homes damaged in 2 fires in East Bremerton over the weekend

Accidents
Crime & Safety
Washington Accidents
Washington Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
