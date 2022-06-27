ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

Police are investigating deadly crash in Ephrata, Lancaster County

 3 days ago
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash occurred around 2:02 a.m. near Mile Marker 42, according to Ephrata Police....

