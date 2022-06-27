Police are investigating deadly crash in Ephrata, Lancaster County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and three more were injured Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash in Harford County, authorities said. Troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Interstate 95 North in Havre de Grace shortly after 6 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a Thursday news release. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe a Toyota Camry was heading north on I-95 when it crossed into the left shoulder and struck the crash attenuator of a Maryland Transportation Authority vehicle. The Toyota ricocheted off the MDTA vehicle and into another lane, where it collided with a Lexus RX350, troopers said. The Toyota was then struck by a tractor trailer. A passenger in the Toyota, 52-year-old Ehsan Ulhaq, died at the scene. The driver, 45-year-old Laila Jan, was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. Two other Toyota passengers and the MDTA vehicle’s driver and passenger were also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO