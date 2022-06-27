Police ID Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

DIAMOND, Mo. — Shortly before 5 p.m. reports of a single vehicle crash just south of Cherry Road on US-59 inside the Diamond city limits alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Diamond Fire, Diamond Police Dept, Newton County EMS, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. MSHP PRELIMINARY CRASH REPORT On scene we learn from Tpr Randy...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police confirmed shots were fired Tuesday at 835 S. Robberson Avenue, between Madison Street and Grand Street. Robberson Avenue is just east of Campbell Avenue. Several cars were damaged when shots were fired. An OzarksFirst photojournalist got video of damage done to the cars on Wednesday morning. “So I ducked down […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on the roads of Delaware County. They believe this may have been a case of road rage. Police are searching for the person who pulled up to a vehicle and fatally shot another driver on a busy road in Springfield Township, Delaware County. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane.
The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
A 22 year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle near the Springfield Lake Dam. Trenton Williamson of Springfield was driving Northbound on Kissick Avenue on his Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control, ran off the roadway, and landed in a ravine. Williamson was transported to a local hospital where...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive who is also a suspect in car thefts. Bradly Gene Mizell is wanted in Greene County for probation violation on three charges of delivering a controlled substance. The 46-year-old is also charged with resisting arrest. Mizell has tattoos of...
No injuries in one-car accident on Mt. Vernon Boulevard; building, SUV receive most damage. A car heading west on the loop in Mt. Vernon veered off the road and crashed into the entrance of Steve Dowdy Motors around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. No one was hurt in the incident, but a column on the building was knocked over, and the car received extensive damage, as well.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After gun laws were relaxed in recent years, reports of gun violence are on the rise in Springfield, leading to situations such as the drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Travis Eastburn was in an apartment building between South Robberson Avenue and Grant Street when he heard what he initially thought were fireworks, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Testimony heard Tuesday revealed new information about the day investigators found the body of a missing Ozark County teen. The first-degree murder case against Rebecca Ruud continued in Greene County. She’s charged with killing her 16-year-old daughter Savannah Leckie. “I try and keep things simple,”...
A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10 a.m. Sunday on Missouri 5, six miles north of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when Dennis A. Price, 63, of Lebanon, the driver of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was slowing to turn and was struck in the rear of the towed unit of his vehicle by a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Baylee K. Smith, 25, of Lebanon. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been sentenced for leading a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Springfield area including an undercover drug transaction that occurred in a home with two young children. Devin J.H. Wrinkle, 32, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 28, to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole. […]
Douglas County, MO. – A two-vehicle accident that happened at 8:10PM on Saturday, June the 25th, has lead to the injury of 4 minors and 1 adult. A 1999 Dodge Dakota, driven by Elijah Nelson, 31 of Oldfield, MO, was traveling Eastbound on Highway T, two miles West of Goodhope. It was then that they had crossed the centerline and skidded into the path of vehicle two, a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Haden Matthew, 32 of Ava, MO.
A Mansfield man faces several charges after he resisted arrest Tuesday evening in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Martin A. Gonzales, 27, is charged with felony first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, exceeding the speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more and having no insurance, the patrol said.
A Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Springfield area, including an undercover drug transaction that occurred in a home with two young children. Devin J.H. Wrinkle, 32, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on...
A Lebanon woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident late Sunday morning on highway-5, north of Lebanon, in Laclede County. The highway patrol indicates that it happened when Dennis Price of Lebanon was slowing to make a turn. 25-year-old Baylee Smith couldn’t stop in time and struck a unit being...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Explosive testimony on the final day of the first-degree murder trial of an Ozark County woman. Rebecca Ruud is accused of killing her 16-year-old daughter, Savannah Leckie, then burning her body. On Wednesday, former inmates shared details about their conversations while behind bars with Ruud. Under...
Further information was presented about the location of a teen’s body in Ozark County as her mother continues to stand trial for her murder. Tuesday was the second day for Rebecca Ruud’s bench trial at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield on charges of first- and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews and police responded to a home at 1350 E. Dale Street Saturday evening, and the incident led to one arrest. Lt. Steve Schwind with Springfield Police said the owner of the home called police when they caught someone breaking into the house on a surveillance camera. Schwind said when officers […]
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Barry County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 76, just south of Cassville at 3:45 a.m. on June 25. Investigators say 26-year-old Mariah Sweaney missed a...
Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
Comments / 0