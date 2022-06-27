Police ID Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10 a.m. Sunday on Missouri 5, six miles north of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when Dennis A. Price, 63, of Lebanon, the driver of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was slowing to turn and was struck in the rear of the towed unit of his vehicle by a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Baylee K. Smith, 25, of Lebanon. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO