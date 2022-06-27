Popeye’s employees injured after gunman fires through drive thru window

PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Prichard Police are investigating after two employees at a local Popeyes were shot Sunday night.

Prichard Police says the suspect stopped at the Popeye’s on Saint Stephens Road around 8:40 tonight, got out of his car and shot at the employees through the drive thru window.

Police have not released any details about a motive.

This happened just down the road from the Love’s Gas station where the son of a local TikTok star was gunned down Friday night.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

