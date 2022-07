Patreice Massey died suddenly and in her sleep at home on Detroit’s east side in December 2020. She was 37 years old. The three children she left behind were then aged 3, 8 and 15. For the year and a half since, her children and widower, James Massey, have been navigating their grief — along with a complicated and unresponsive financial safety net they unexpectedly need.

