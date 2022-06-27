Worker accused of stealing from job in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces a facilitation of burglary charge after allegedly stealing from his job.

According to Metro Police, James Wilson can be seen on surveillance video footage from Grand Old Golf & GoKarts on Music Valley Drive both taking money and allowing another unknown individual to take money from the safe.

An affidavit from Metro Police says the manager of the store spotted Wilson stealing money from the safe around two weeks ago. Wilson works at the business but does not have access to the safe, according to police.

Sunday afternoon, Wilson was observed again picking the lock to the room where the safe was located and then allowing another individual, whom police have not yet identified, to go in and take $800 in cash from the business.

The unknown individual can then be seen getting into a white sedan and driving off, while Wilson walked off on foot, police said.

Facilitation of burglary is a Class E felony, which carries a possible sentence of one to six years in prison and up to a $3,000 fine if convicted.

Wilson is being held in the Metro Jail on a $3,500 bond.

