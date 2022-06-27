15-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With SW Oklahoma City Killing

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City.

: Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

Police were called Sunday morning to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near the W I-240 Service Road and South May Avenue. After arriving on scene, officers discovered there was an altercation that led to one person being shot.

That victim, identified as 24-year-old Tyree Lowman, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and then pronounced dead.

The suspect in the incident has been identified as a 15-year-old male. He has not yet been charged.

He was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint and booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Justice Center.

The shooting investigation is currently in the early stages.