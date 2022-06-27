ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

15-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With SW Oklahoma City Killing

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m26pT_0gNV0BjN00

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City.

: Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

Police were called Sunday morning to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near the W I-240 Service Road and South May Avenue. After arriving on scene, officers discovered there was an altercation that led to one person being shot.

That victim, identified as 24-year-old Tyree Lowman, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and then pronounced dead.

The suspect in the incident has been identified as a 15-year-old male. He has not yet been charged.

He was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint and booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Justice Center.

The shooting investigation is currently in the early stages.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Oklahoma City Police Discover Body In Field

A body was found in a field in Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. According to police, the body was in the 3300 block of S Shields Blvd. No word on the cause of death. Police are investigating. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Suspect arrested after 3 injured during stabbing in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of injuring three people during a stabbing early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic situation at an apartment near Southwest 59th Street and Walker Avenue. Authorities said one person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#City Police#Violent Crime
KTUL

Car rammed under train in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews responded to a vehicle rammed underneath a train near Northeast 10th and Sooner on Thursday morning. Police say a white Chevy SUV, with a mother and three children inside, slammed into a red SUV. The red SUV was shoved underneath the train. No one...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Police search for suspect who stole car, dragged victim outside OKC convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person accused of dragging someone through a parking lot during a carjacking in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect stole a car outside a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue. The victim tried stopping the carjacking by reaching into the window, but police said the attempt resulted in him being dragged before the suspect escaped.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy