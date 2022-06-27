ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Police ID Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcycle rider who died after a...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Shots fired, vehicles damaged in central Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police confirmed shots were fired Tuesday at 835 S. Robberson Avenue, between Madison Street and Grand Street. Robberson Avenue is just east of Campbell Avenue. Several cars were damaged when shots were fired. An OzarksFirst photojournalist got video of damage done to the cars on Wednesday morning. “So I ducked down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for suspected car thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive who is also a suspect in car thefts. Bradly Gene Mizell is wanted in Greene County for probation violation on three charges of delivering a controlled substance. The 46-year-old is also charged with resisting arrest. Mizell has tattoos of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
reportwire.org

Man Killed In Apparent Road Rage Shooting In Springfield, Authorities Say – CBS Philly

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on the roads of Delaware County. They believe this may have been a case of road rage. Police are searching for the person who pulled up to a vehicle and fatally shot another driver on a busy road in Springfield Township, Delaware County. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Lawrence County Record

Woman chokes on water, crashes into Steve Dowdy Motors

No injuries in one-car accident on Mt. Vernon Boulevard; building, SUV receive most damage. A car heading west on the loop in Mt. Vernon veered off the road and crashed into the entrance of Steve Dowdy Motors around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. No one was hurt in the incident, but a column on the building was knocked over, and the car received extensive damage, as well.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Accidents
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from a crash in Springfield on Saturday. Police identified the victim as Trenton Williamson, 22, of Springfield. Investigators say Williamson was northbound on Kissick Avenue from the Springfield Lake Dam. Police say he lost control and drove off the roadway into a ravine. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 22-year-old Springfield man was killed Saturday evening in a single motorcycle crash. Springfield Police said Trenton Williamson was driving north on Kissick Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the road into a ravine near Lake Ridge Street. An ambulance took him […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Springfield Lake Dam

A 22 year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle near the Springfield Lake Dam. Trenton Williamson of Springfield was driving Northbound on Kissick Avenue on his Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control, ran off the roadway, and landed in a ravine. Williamson was transported to a local hospital where...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lake Springfield#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
houstonherald.com

Texas County incident brings charges to Mansfield man, patrol says

A Mansfield man faces several charges after he resisted arrest Tuesday evening in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Martin A. Gonzales, 27, is charged with felony first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, exceeding the speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more and having no insurance, the patrol said.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Laclede County Dismemberment Suspect Pleads Down Charges

A Laclede County man charged in the connection to the 2021 murder and dismemberment of his employer pleads down to a lesser charge. 31-year-old Shane Norman of Eldridge pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder. The dismembered body of his former employer, 33-year-old Nathan Young, was reportedly found in a creek near Norman’s hometown.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield police: burglary, car theft down; guns are up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams reported crime rates in Springfield are down so far in 2022, except for reports of gunshots and gun confiscations, at the city council meeting Monday. Several types of crimes have dropped when the numbers of reported incidents from January to May in 2021 are compared to the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one death Sunday

LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Laclede Record

Lebanon woman killed in weekend wreck

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10 a.m. Sunday on Missouri 5, six miles north of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when Dennis A. Price, 63, of Lebanon, the driver of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was slowing to turn and was struck in the rear of the towed unit of his vehicle by a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Baylee K. Smith, 25, of Lebanon. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lebanon Woman Killed In Rear-end Collision

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in LaClede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Chevy Silverado, driven by 63-year-old Dennis A. Price of Lebanon, was slowing to make a turn from Highway 5, about six miles north of Lebanon, when a northbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Baylee K. Smith of Lebanon, struck the towed unit of the Silverado. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
LEBANON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Dump truck overturns near Carthage Football Stadium

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday reports in Carthage of a dump truck overturned near the football stadium alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Carthage Police, Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn an eastbound dump truck on Fir Road overturned just east of River Street in Carthage,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Man with cadaver dogs refutes mother’s claim of teen dying in trailer as trial continues

Further information was presented about the location of a teen’s body in Ozark County as her mother continues to stand trial for her murder. Tuesday was the second day for Rebecca Ruud’s bench trial at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield on charges of first- and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony.
OZARK COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy