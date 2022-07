Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer isn’t happy with Jasprit Bumrah’s elevation as India captain for the fifth and the final Test against England at Edgbaston starting Friday. According to him, India’s management, including coach Rahul Dravid should have appointed Cheteshwar Pujara as the skipper of the national side because he has experience leading his state team in the Ranji Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has never captained any team in the sport in the past. But Wasim Jaffer also said that Jasprit Bumrah deserved to be the leader because he was the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team during the tour of South Africa. Moreover, he has been an integral part of India’s bowling line-up across formats and has delivered more often than not, even in overseas conditions.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO