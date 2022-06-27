ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Permitting: Here's your Fayetteville area forecast for the week

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
There's no guarantee exactly who's going to get rain over the next couple of days. But some fortunate folks across the region will cash in.

The combination of heat and dry weather has turned lawns brown and stunted summer crops across much of the Carolinas. But relief — patchy, but relief — is on the way. Temperatures will slide below late-June averages as well.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, things are getting a little more crowded.

Here's the setup

You may have noticed that Monday morning was considerably muggier than in previous days. That's because of a humid flow over the Carolinas ahead of an approaching cold front. This front isn't particularly powerful, so don't look for blissful relief from the heat.

But you can look for rain. As the front approaches, atmospheric forcing will take this morning moisture and produce clusters of showers. As is usually the case in this situation, showers will break out to our north and west, then walk down into the region later Monday afternoon.

Dynamics don't look especially strong so don't look for severe storms. But where showers develop, they will be slow-movers. Isolated heavy rain is possible.

With clouds and rain around, highs in Fayetteville will hold in the upper 80s, maybe 90. Lows will be about 70. Spots that get showers can look for at least a half-inch of rain.

Wednesday looks about the same as the front to our south starts to wash out. Best chance of showers remains to the south and west of Fayetteville, but there's an increasing chance of the usual popcorn showers across the region. Highs climb back to the mid-80s.

Down the road

As the front fades, look for a traditional Bermuda high to build into the Carolinas. Highs will hit the low 90s, normal for the beginning of July, with lows in the upper 60. Scattered afternoon showers return as well.

Fourth of July Weekend

Friday and Saturday should be typical early July days for Fayetteville, with highs in the low 90s and lows of about 70. Popcorn showers are possible, especially along the Sea Breeze Line. If you're heading to the beach, look for sunny skies, highs of about 88 and a southeasterly breeze.

Things look a bit iffier Sunday and the Fourth of July. An approaching system may bring scattered showers beginning late Sunday. Keep outdoor plans flexible.

In the tropics

Three's a crowd as a trio of disturbances struggle to become Bonnie. Place your bets on 94L, which the National Hurricane Center has given a lead-pipe cinch probability of developing. Steering currents will keep it well south, likely never climbing above 15 degrees north on its way to Nicaragua.

On its tail is another system, veering further north. The conditions for development are worse there, which is why the National Hurricane Center gives this system only a 20% percent chance to develop.

Finally, in the Gulf, forecasters are watching a blob of showers that are trying to form on the tail end of a decaying frontal boundary. Proximity to land is hampering development there as it drifts toward the western Gulf.

Lots to watch, but nothing to worry about. Have a great week!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.

