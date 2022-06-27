ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Madonna ‘scared’ for her daughters after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Madonna is terrified for her daughters following the US Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“I am scared For my daughters, I’m scared for all women in America, I am just plain scared,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post Sunday alongside a series of photos, which included snaps of her daughters Lourdes Leon, 25, and Mercy, 16.

She added that she was celebrating Pride Month in New York on Thursday and woke up to the “terrifying news” on Friday.

“Legislation has decided that We no longer have rights as women over our bodies,” she wrote. “This decision Has plunged me And every other woman in this country into deep despair.”

Madonna shared her disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision to take away a woman’s constitutional right to abortion, adding that “we have less rights then [sic] a gun.”

But the “Material Girl” singer assured her followers that women are strong and will fight to change the laws on abortion.

Madonna spoke up against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, sharing that she now fears for her daughters.
madonna/Instagram

“I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough To bear the weight,” she said. “Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong. enough to overcome And so We Shall 🙏🏼 Overcome!”

Madonna added that she believes that women will band together to make the protection of abortion rights into a federal law.

The singer, who posted a photo with daughter Lourdes Leon, added that she's scared for all women.
madonna/Instagram

“Ladies are you ready……..,……….💪🏻💪💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿. To Fight?” she asked.

Madonna also posted several photos from her Pride celebrations in New York City this weekend where she rocked a sexy lace corset and fishnet stockings under a black blazer adorned with gold chains.

Several A-listers flocked to the comments section of her post to voice their support of Madonna’s pro-choice message including Naomi Campbell, Julia Fox and Debi Mazar.

Madonna, photographed here with her daughter Mercy, asked for women to stand up and fight.
madonna/Instagram

“ready,” Rosie O’Donnell added.

“The queen! Love you ❤️,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 3 winner Symone said.

“Your children are ✨💫✨🙏🏻,’ model Aariacarla Boscono wrote.

Madge’s fans also flooded the comments section to share their mutual feelings about the Supreme Court’s decision that rocked the nation last week.

“MADONNA FOR PRESIDENT,” one fan wrote.

“Love your support for women. All women. 😀💙,” another said.

Madonna shares daughter Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon and adopted daughters Mercy and 9-year-old twins Stelle and Estere. She also shares sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda, 16, with ex Guy Ritchie.

