Christian Bale reveals he'd consider playing Batman again for director Christopher Nolan: 'If he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Christian Bale said he would don Batman's cape and cowl again — but only if Christopher Nolan hops back in the director's chair.

The 48-year-old actor who played the popular character in the Dark Knight trilogy said, despite some rumors, he was never asked to return to the role.

'No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up,' he said in an interview with Variety. 'Occasionally people say to me, "Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.” And I’m like, "That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that."'

Could the Dark Knight rise again? Christian Bale said he would don Batman's cape and cowl again — but only if Christopher Nolan hops back in the director's chair (pictured 2019)

However, if Nolan had approached him and asked him to become the Caped Crusader once more, Bale said he would jump right back in to the role.

'I had a pact with Chris Nolan,' he explained. 'We said, "Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long." In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, "You know what, I’ve got another story to tell." And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.'

Bale and Nolan worked together on Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The latter two films grossed over $1 billion each at the box office.

No opportunity to return: The 48-year-old actor who played the popular character in the Dark Knight trilogy said, despite some rumors, he was never asked to return to the role
Willing to come back for Nolan: Bale said, 'In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, "You know what, I’ve got another story to tell." And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.'

The films were also critically-acclaimed with late actor Heath Ledger winning an Academy Award posthumously for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight.

While Bale will always be associated with the iconic role, Hollywood has moved on to other Batman actors. Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson have both played the role since The Dark Knight Rises was released in 2012.

In fact, Pattison's performance in the The Batman, released earlier this year, helped skyrocket it to impressive heights at the box office.

The Batman grossed more than $770 million worldwide as thousands of people streamed to the box office to see it.

Star-studded: The films were also critically-acclaimed with late actor Heath Ledger winning an Academy Award posthumously for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight
New movie coming soon: Fans will soon be able to see Bale in a very different role in a superhero movie. The Academy Award winner will play Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder

One person who didn't go to the theater to watch the movie, however, was Bale himself.

'I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,' he recently told Variety. 'Listen, mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, "Are you kidding?" I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will.'

He continued, 'Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.'

Fans will soon be able to see Bale in a very different role in a superhero movie. The Academy Award winner will play Gorr the God Butcher, the main antagonist in Thor: Love and Thunder which is set for release on July 8.

