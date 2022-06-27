Peabody has hired Steve Wilder as its next softball coach, replacing Jessie Martin.

Peabody athletic director Jake Ramsey posted the announcement of the hiring on Twitter on Monday.

Wilder was at from Dyer County where he just helped the team reach the Class 3A state tournament as an assistant coach. In 2014, he led Dyersburg to a 42-6 record and their first state championship.

"We are thrilled to announce the hiring of Steve Wilder. Steve has built a championship resume accompanied with a fantastic work ethic," Ramsey said. "He will enhance our culture and we are ecstatic to have him on board. Our softball program will thrive with his environment of development and experience."

The Lady Tide went 10-20 and reached the Class 1A state tournament this season.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Peabody hires Steve Wilder of Dyer County as next softball coach