So, where would you use Garrett Whitlock when he recovers from his hip injury?. That return isn’t imminent, so you’ve got a little time to mull and waffle. After throwing a bullpen session Wednesday in Toronto, he’s scheduled to throw another Saturday at Wrigley Field, the Red Sox in Chicago for just their third visit ever to the north side yard two years newer (and renovated far gaudier) than Fenway Park.

BOSTON, MA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO