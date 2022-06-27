ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elliot Page Got Candid About How "Umbrella Academy" Handled His Transition And Transgender Storyline

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLViJ_0gNUzEJR00

When Elliot Page came out as transgender in 2020, fans knew it might change things about his role on The Umbrella Academy — and Elliot couldn't be happier about the way it was handled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBMpV_0gNUzEJR00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

During the show's recently released third season , Elliot's character, Viktor, also transitions, which he shares within the first few episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBqPp_0gNUzEJR00
Christos Kalohoridis / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Elliot played a big part in decisions about Viktor's storyline, working alongside showrunner Steve Blackman and writer Thomas Page McBee, who is also trans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tV23V_0gNUzEJR00
Richard Bord / Getty Images

"I think one of the most special things about this is how it’s handled," Elliot shared in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter .

@elliotpage / Via instagram.com

He continued, "It’s not void of emotional moments with the siblings, of course. I think they’re each individually special and in relation to their specific relationship."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aE5kU_0gNUzEJR00
NBC / Lloyd Bishop / NBC via Getty Images

Elliot went on to cite one of Viktor's scenes with Luther that includes a bit of "awkwardness" on Luther's end — something that Elliot experienced in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uIwL_0gNUzEJR00
Christos Kalohoridis / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Simultaneously I’m experiencing all that, because I’ve stepped into this moment where I’m a trans person and perceived that way, and having all these new experiences I didn’t have before. Then these scenes were resonating with that, which was really incredible," Elliot said.

@elliotpage / Via instagram.com

He added, "We don’t see that when we’re not in control of our stories a lot of the time. So it felt really special."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9LDv_0gNUzEJR00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Steve explained that while they purposely didn't let Viktor's transition become the main focus of the show, they have plans to explore the topic more in Season 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEO8B_0gNUzEJR00
Christos Kalohoridis / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"What I thought was nice is that it didn’t become the storyline of the show ... We were able to craft something that felt very balanced and real, authentic. We want to continue to do that going forward," Steve said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROjgA_0gNUzEJR00
Christos Kalohoridis / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

While Season 4 hasn't been announced just yet, the new season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix .

Looking for more ways to get involved? Check out all of BuzzFeed's posts celebrating Pride 2022 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEruP_0gNUzEJR00
BuzzFeed

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Elliot Page on how his loved ones reacted to news of his transition

Actor Elliot Page beamed as he revealed his life “improved drastically” after choosing to live his truth. The actor — who is known for starring in Netflix’s smash hit, “The Umbrella Academy” — came out as transgender in December 2020, saying his pronouns would be he/they. In a statement on Instagram, Page announced his new name would be Elliot. And while he received waves of mixed reactions from strangers on social media, Page revealed the people closest to him welcomed the news with open arms. “I feel really grateful for that,” the 35-year-old said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “Most people weren’t surprised. It’s something...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Blackman
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#The Umbrella Academy#Racism#Elliotpage#Nbc#Getty Images Elliot
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy