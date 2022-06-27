Elliot Page Got Candid About How "Umbrella Academy" Handled His Transition And Transgender Storyline

Related
Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source
Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
Elliot Page on how his loved ones reacted to news of his transition
Actor Elliot Page beamed as he revealed his life “improved drastically” after choosing to live his truth. The actor — who is known for starring in Netflix’s smash hit, “The Umbrella Academy” — came out as transgender in December 2020, saying his pronouns would be he/they. In a statement on Instagram, Page announced his new name would be Elliot. And while he received waves of mixed reactions from strangers on social media, Page revealed the people closest to him welcomed the news with open arms. “I feel really grateful for that,” the 35-year-old said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “Most people weren’t surprised. It’s something...
Jennifer Aniston Explains Why Actors Who Guest-Starred On Friends Were ‘Terrified’ During The Experience
Jennifer Aniston reveals the reason guest stars were terrified of the filming experience on Friends.
buzzfeednews.com
Elliot Page Said That He Feels Joy That He “Never Really Thought Possible” Since Transitioning After He Revealed That His “Juno” Fame Almost Killed Him
In December 2020, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page came out as transgender. In a statement that was posted to his Instagram page at the time, Elliot said, “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”. “I can’t begin to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos Of Johnny Depp Getting Escorted Out Of A Hotel Are Going Around, But It's Not What It Seems
Johnny Depp makes another U.K. appearance, and this time he had to be escorted out of a hotel.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game
Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne And Knox Don't Want To See Angelina Jolie's Ex? Jennifer Aniston Recalled Divorce With Ad Astra Actor
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a messy court battle ever since they the Maleficent actress filed for divorce in September 2016. Though they are no longer together as a couple, the former lovebirds made it clear that they were not always at odds. In 2021, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad
Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62
Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
Madonna’s son wears dress inspired by one of her iconic looks
David Banda, Madonna’s 16-year-old son, wore a dress that called back to one of his mother’s most iconic looks. The dress was a collaboration between Adidas and Gucci and he wore it on a night out with his mom, at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent
Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Send Love To Mayim Bialik After Troubling Diagnosis
Mayim Bialik, 46, has been busy sharing the job of hosting Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings. However, her routine has been interrupted, as a June 19 social media post reveals Bialik tested positive for COVID-19. She also has conditions that make her immunocompromised, further complicating the situation for her. Upon hearing...
Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts
Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
Days After Her Lawyer Said She Can’t Pay Johnny Depp Judgment, Amber Heard Was Spotted Taking A Private Plane
Amber Heard was seen getting off a private plane.
Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’
Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split
Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim
Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
BuzzFeed
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0