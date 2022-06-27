ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Main Street Creamery vs Scoops & Sprinkles

By WFSB Staff
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Main Street Creamery in Wethersfield and Scoops...

www.wfsb.com

WTNH

Recently opened restaurants in the Hartford area

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Hartford from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #10. Puente Pub – Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Latin American, Pubs– Address: 81 S Main St Farmington, CT 06085– Opened: Opened 2 […]
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Cold Shrimp, Hot Lobster

Cold shrimp cocktail is now on the menu at the Guilford Lobster Pound. (Photo courtesy of Guilford Lobster Pound) I have little to no patience for those who mistakenly think cold lobster rolls are preferable to a hot lobster roll dripping with butter. Still, I can’t think of a better way to kick off a meal than with a cold shrimp cocktail. And shrimp cocktail has now been added to the menu the Guilford Lobster Pound, 505A Whitfield Street, Guilford. Remember, it’s cash only (with an ATM on the premises), and call first if the weather is iffy, 203-453-6122.
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Some sun block, a beach towel, and your bathing suit. If you want to go swimming in West Haven this summer, you also better bring some cash. Starting Friday, if you show up to a West Haven beach and don’t live here, it’s going to be cash only.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Mystic, CT Hotel Hires Locals with Disabilities

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Explore a bustling maritime village located in downtown Mystic, Connecticut and just a stone’s there away from the Mystic River. Choose from one of the 45 guest rooms all offering a unique New England experience.This historic Connecticut hotel with over 125 years of history boasts five buildings, each with a unique historical era feel, all highlighting the unique culture of coastal New England. The Main Inn is the original building, dating back to 1910 which was converted into a hotel in 1969. The 1865 House was originally the residence of Mystic shipbuilder George W. Mallory, helping to preserve the original history throughout.The Hoxie House was built in 1818 by a shipmaster and a trader and offers picturesque views of the Mystic River, providing a hotel haven for the many celebrities who have frequented its location. Stonington House offers quieter rooms for travelers and Noank House offers six guest rooms, making it a great option for families and friends traveling together. Dine at The Whaler’s Inn on-site restaurant, The Shipwright’s Daughter, and taste some of New England’s fresh and flavorful food offerings. While in Mystic, check out the beautiful aquariums, seaport centers and boat cruises unique to the area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Busy holiday travel already underway

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - People are hitting the roads already ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend. Before you hit the road make sure you have enough gas and check your tires. Most importantly, be sure to have some patience out on the road. “Every time we go to...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

"Wine Spectator" honors Glastonbury restaurant

Wine Spectator has named the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor restaurants for their wine offerings. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from each of the 50 states and more than 70 countries. Locally, 2 Hopewell Bistro in the South Glastonbury section of Glastonbury is...
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years!

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Located in the heart of New Haven, CT is Wooster St., also known as the “Pizza Capital of Connecticut.” There are several popular restaurants there, that people count among their favorites for great Italian food, and among them is Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant. The Abate family is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Abate Apizza on Wooster St. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
EAST HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Chili

Chili was born in the care of the Connecticut Humane Society. The shelter said she's full of energy and absolutely loves food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

A look at the culture of gay bars and LGBTQ nightlife in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you start at Enigma, just off the corner of Central Avenue and 11th Street in Florida’s St. Petersburg — with its spotlights casting a two-story rainbow on a Spanish-style stucco façade — and head west about a half-a-mile, you’ll hit Cocktail. Then it’s Mixer’s at Old Key West a block further. The Garage, Punky’s and Lucky Star Lounge follow in near rapid succession. Head a few Blocks up and there’s Our Bar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Time Out Global

Beloved Newtown restaurant Hartsyard has announced its closure

A stalwart of Newtown’s vibrant food scene for a decade, Hartsyard, has announced that it will be closing its doors in August. But don’t worry, the current owners have new digs in their sights. Jarrod Walsh and Dot Lee issued a statement via Instagram saying that the restaurant would “continue the journey in a new exciting space” at the Old Clare Hotel, where the Hartsyard team already offers bar snacks at the hotel’s rooftop, poolside bar.
Bristol Press

Lake Compounce will be holding multiple firework shows

BRISTOL – With summer underway, Lake Compounce will be holding two evenings of fireworks for guests in celebration of Independence Day with both set to launch at 9 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. In addition, as part of its Summer’s On events, Lake Compounce fireworks will continue every Saturday...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Local farm turning manure into natural gas

People rescued after small plane crashes into Quinnipiac River in New Haven. The two people and dog got out of the plane ok and were able to stand on a sandbar in the river until help arrived. People are hitting the roads already ahead of the busy Fourth of July...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Guiding families through baby formula shortage

Take a closer look at the some of the big headlines in local politics. Dan Haar from Hearst Connecticut Media breaks down some of the big headlines in local politics. West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said the parking kiosks in the lots...
WEST HAVEN, CT
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around Connecticut

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across Connecticut where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...

