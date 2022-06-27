Waterloo Man Accused of Possessing, Selling Cocaine

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamson man following an investigation into a Larceny at the Speedway gas station in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Matthew R. Mayeu, age 46, of Rasmussen Street in the Town of Williamson on one count of Petit Larceny following a theft of alcohol. It is alleged that Mayeu entered the Speedway Gas Station and put two Four Loco alcoholic beverages in his front pocket and left the store without paying. During the investigation, Mayeu returned and committed another larceny while in the presence of Law Enforcement.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO