Waterloo Man Accused of Possessing, Selling Cocaine
A Waterloo man was arrested Monday on charges of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. 36-year-old Justin Bluto is...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Waterloo man was arrested Monday on charges of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. 36-year-old Justin Bluto is...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0