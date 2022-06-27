ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Waterloo Man Accused of Possessing, Selling Cocaine

By News Staff
 3 days ago

A Waterloo man was arrested Monday on charges of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. 36-year-old Justin Bluto is...

FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested for Stealing Alcoholic Beverages

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamson man following an investigation into a Larceny at the Speedway gas station in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Matthew R. Mayeu, age 46, of Rasmussen Street in the Town of Williamson on one count of Petit Larceny following a theft of alcohol. It is alleged that Mayeu entered the Speedway Gas Station and put two Four Loco alcoholic beverages in his front pocket and left the store without paying. During the investigation, Mayeu returned and committed another larceny while in the presence of Law Enforcement.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Webster Man Arrested On Warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Webster man on a Violation of Probation Warrant. Deputies arrested Matthew R. Wheaton, age 31, of Royal Sunset Drive in the Town of Webster on a Violation of Probation warrant for failing to abide by probation regulations. Wheaton was...
WEBSTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Warrant

On June 29, 2022, at 5:44 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Roof, age 31, of Geneva on a bench warrant from the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Roof is accused of failing to appear for his sentence, post conviction, for the original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Roof was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment.
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A 34-year-old Penn Yan man was arrested early Thursday morning following a traffic stop in the village. Russell Aliff was initially pulled over after the police say they witnessed him run a red light. Further investigation revealed Aliff’s operating privileges revealed he was operating on a revoked ID only with an interlock restriction.
PENN YAN, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Town of Geneva Woman Arrested for Welfare Fraud

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the Monday arrest of a Town of Geneva woman for welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing. Lovenuss Jones is alleged to have received over 700 dollars in SNAP benefits from March 1 to May 31, 2022 due to her failure to report income from her employment. She is also alleged to have filed a false instrument with social services where she failed to report her employer and her income back in February.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Town of Ontario Man Arrested on Macedon Warrant

A Town of Ontario man has been arrested on a warrant from Macedon Court. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Luke Bentley just after 9:30, Tuesday night. The warrant stems from an incident of trespassing back in 2021. Bentley was taken to Wayne County jail for...
ONTARIO, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Public Lewdness

A Sodus man has been arrested after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report the Monday night arrest of 32 year old Wayne Conklin after he is alleged to have committed a “lewd act in the common area of a residential facility and while in the presence of other residents.”
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Harassment and Trespass Charges

A Penn Yan man was arrested on a warrant out of Penn Yan Court charging him with harassment and trespass for an incident that occurred on June 19th. Thomas Godbee is accused of allegedly approaching another person after having had a negative interaction and engaging in a physical altercation after being told to leave multiple times.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Hemlock Man Accused of Assault in Canandaigua

A Hemlock man was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Saturday on endangering the welfare of a child and assault charges. 42-year-old Jeremy Payne is accused of getting into a physical altercation with a Canandaigua man at an Ontario Street residence. Police say the victim suffered an injury. The alleged incident happened in the presence of the victim’s son.
FL Radio Group

Fatal Motorcycle Accident on SR96 in Victor

One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in Victor Thursday morning. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports that, at approximately 8:30a, 28 year old Brian Wickman of Victor was riding his motorcycle Northbound on State Route 96 near the I-490 ramp when he struck the right front quarter panel of a van, operated by Nicholas Maurer, that was entering the ramp.
VICTOR, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Chase Leads Deputies Through Cayuga & Tompkins Counties

A car chase Wednesday night in Cayuga County led tot arrest of an Auburn woman. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to State Route 34B in the Town of Scipio around 11:30p for reports a person driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle. After locating the vehicle, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit. Deputies called off the pursuit, deciding to follow from a distance, as not to put the child in danger.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Hemlock Man Arrested on Jerusalem Warrant

A Hemlock man was arrested at the Yates County Public Safety on a warrant issued out of Town of Jerusalem Court. The warrant for Jeremy Payne’s arrest stemmed from an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Shanty Plains Road in May. Payne was charged with endangering the...
HEMLOCK, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Arrested After Gunshots Heard in Sempronius

The sound of gunshots in Cayuga County has led to the arrest of a Syracuse man. State Police report the Monday arrest of 23 year old Joshua Pena of Syracuse on multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon after troopers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Curtain Road and Bear Swamp Road in the town of Sempronius.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Trespassing

On Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, at 5:52 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Martin C. Ches, age 66, of Seneca Falls, following multiple trespass complaints at a residence in Seneca Falls. Ches was instructed multiple times by the victim and police not to return to the property of a private residence. Martin refused to comply with the lawful orders and returned to the property. Martin was arrested for trespassing, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on July 7th, 2022 at 12:00 pm to answer the charge.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Three Warrants

A 21-year-old Seneca Falls woman was arrested Saturday by the Seneca Falls Police Department on three separate warrants. All three warrants for Kelsey Davoli were issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court for failure to appear. Davoli was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Arrested for Harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons Woman following an altercation on Williams Street in the Town of Lyons. Deputies arrested Niki A. O’Sullivan, age 30, of William Street in the Town of Lyons for Harassment in the Second Degree. It is alleged that while involved in a verbal altercation, O’Sullivan threatened to shoot another female with a BB gun.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Arrested-Harassment and Endanger the Welfare of a Child

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons woman following an investigation into a Domestic Incident that occurred in the Town of Lyons. Deputies arrested Angelica M. Luyando, age 29, of Butternut Street in the Town of Lyons after she allegedly pushed another female to the ground in the presence of an 11 year old child. Luyando was charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment on 06/28/22 at 7:00 AM and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lyons court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

