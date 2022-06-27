ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condors name Colin Chaulk head coach

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Colin Chaulk has been named head coach of the Bakersfield Condors, becoming the third coach in the team’s American Hockey League history and ninth overall in the Condors’ 25 seasons.

Chaulk, who became interim head coach Feb. 11, went 19-12-3 (.603%) for a top-four divisional finish in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Bakersfield defeated the Abbotsford Canucks in the first round for the team’s first postseason series sweep.

The Toronto native began the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach and previously served as head coach in the ECHL for four seasons with Brampton and was an assistant with Belleville, Kalamazoo and Fort Wayne, according to a Condors release. Chaulk played professionally for 15 seasons and his number 91 is retired with the Fort Wayne Comets, where he played a decade and became their all-time leading scorer.

