2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali Gets A Matte Grey Vinyl Wrap: Video

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aftermarket specialists over at Dave Sinclair Customs recently completed work on a customer’s Summit White 2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali, powder coating the factory GMC wheels, carrying out an exterior chrome delete and painting the front and rear GMC emblems. This customer was happy with the work but later changed...

gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Acadia Configurator Now Live

The online configurator tool for the 2023 GMC Acadia has gone live on the premium truck and SUV brand’s website. The web-based tool allows prospective buyers of the crossover to equip the vehicle with different features and options and view a complete pricing summary, somewhat simplifying the process of shopping for a new GM vehicle.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Silverado Gets Extended Availability Of Assist Step And Tonneau And Value Package III

The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 will introduce a few small changes from the preceding model year, including the addition of three new exterior colors and the introduction of a new LZ0 iteration of the Duramax engine. While slightly less exciting than those two changes, GM Authority has now learned the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 will also have expanded availability for one of its LPO-level/dealer-installed equipment packages.
BUYING CARS
State
Texas State
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Driving Impressions Review: Video

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq arrives as the luxury marque’s very first all-electric production vehicle, combining all the traditional opulence and comfort expected of the brand with the cutting-edge features of a modern EV. GM Authority recently got an opportunity to climb behind the wheel of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq and take it for a drive, and now, we’re relaying our first driving impressions with the following exclusive video.
PARK CITY, UT
gmauthority.com

Like-New 1973 Chevy Monte Carlo Up For Auction At No Reserve

Produced between 1969 and 1987, and again later between 1994 and 2007, the Chevy Monte Carlo nameplate has seen a total of six generations come and go over the years. Now, this first-gen 1973 Chevy Monte Carlo is up for grabs in a new online auction, sporting a mere 9,000 miles on the odometer.
HASTINGS, NE
gmauthority.com

The Story Of Louis Chevrolet: Video

The Chevy brand is about as iconic as they come, with more than 110 years of history and countless models making their mark around the world. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the man behind the name with the following video documenting the life of Louis Chevrolet. Louis...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Hot Wheels Releases Red Line Club 1990 Chevy 454 SS

The Hot Wheels Red Line Club is a members-only group of Hot Wheels enthusiasts that have access to exclusive Hot Wheels items, priority access to sales, and access to a members-only forum on the Hot Wheels website. We’ve seen a handful of noteworthy GM vehicles offered up as Hot Wheels RLC products in the past, but this 1990 Chevy 454 SS just may be the coolest one yet.
CARS
#Vinyl#Gmc Yukon Xl#Vehicles#This Gmc Yukon Xl Denali#The Gmc Yukon Xl Denali
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro SS Races Down The Drag Strip With 1969 Dodge Super Bee: Video

We’re headed back to the drag strip for another dose of classic muscle car racing, this time with a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS lining up alongside a 1969 Dodge Super Bee. Indeed, the 1969 model year was a pretty amazing time for performance, with the big makes tossing out a wealth of go-fast options to satisfy those with a need for speed. That includes GM, which offered, among other things, the 1969 Chevy Camaro, one of the all-time greats of the era. This particular model is the Super Sport (SS) with the 396 L78 engine under the hood. Standout specs include a solid lifter cam, aluminum intake manifold, four-bolt mains, forged internals, a Holley 780 carb, and an 11:1 compression ratio, all of which yields a factory (under) rating of 375 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 415 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. This particular example is also fitted with the Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission, while output is sent to optional 4.10 rear gears. Weight with driver is estimated at 3,526 pounds.
CARS
gmauthority.com

55-Mile 1987 Buick GNX Headed to Mecum Orlando Auction

The past couple of years have seen a run on low-mile examples of the 1987 Buick GNX. With collector car prices running amok, pristine GNX prices have gone through the roof. GM Authority has covered many of them, with six of those falling under my purview. The example we have today has fewer miles than any of the others we have previously covered. Before we get to it, let’s take a look at what makes a Buick GNX.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Spied Testing

GM Authority spy photographers have caught a prototype for the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what this future battery-electric truck will look like in the real world. We’ve already seen the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV in the fleet-focused WT,...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Minted Green 2023 Corvette Z06 Not Yet Sold

The unique Minted Green 2023 Corvette Z06 and the associated NFT artwork that Chevy is currently auctioning off via an online marketplace have so far only attracted a high bid of around $4,100. This NFT auction went live on the Web3 marketplace Super Rare on June 20th, with GM offering...
BUYING CARS
General Motors
Cars
Youtube
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Escalade Four-Way Power Lumbar Adjuster Constrained

Like most automakers, GM has been struggling with a shortage of semiconductor chips for the past year or so. The most recent victim of these shortages is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, which will unfortunately get limited availability of its four-way power lumbar adjustment from the start of regular production (SORP) on July 18th, 2022.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In June 2022

In June 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2021 Cadillac CT4 models, including the 2021 Cadillac CT4-V, and up to $1,000 cash back on 2022 Cadillac CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V. Interest-free financing for 36 months is available...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Terrain To Get E-Boost Braking System

The 2023 GMC Terrain will come equipped with an electro-hydraulic braking system, GM Authority has learned. This means the crossover will follow in the footsteps of the closely related Cadillac XT4, which has featured e-assist brakes for a few years now. GM introduced e-assist brakes on the Cadillac XT4 for...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Watch A Chevy Small Block V8 Engine Get Rebuilt: Video

The Chevy Small Block V8 engine is one of the most iconic and important powerplants ever created, with countless iterations and applications offered since 1955. Now, we’re watching an impressive time-lapse video that shows a Chevy Small Block being rebuilt, step-by-step. Coming to us from the Hagerty YouTube channel,...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Expects Business In South Korea To Grow In 2023

During the recent official launch of the GMC brand in South Korea, GM reaffirmed its commitment to its South Korean operations and declared it expects its business in the Asian country to grow from 2023 onward. The automaker hopes its South Korean operations will break even by the end of...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GMSV Announces 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 For Australia And NZ

General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) was established to offer vehicles from GM’s U.S. product portfolio, like the Chevy Corvette and Silverado for example, to car enthusiasts and GM fans in Australia and New Zealand. The company announced this week that it will be expanding its offerings in the two Oceanic countries, divulging plans to sell the Chevy Silverado ZR2 there for the 2023 model year.
WORLD
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Lineup Launches In The Middle East

After announcing the new Silverado ZR2 undergoing testing in the Middle East earlier this month, GM has just officially launched the full 2022 Chevy Silverado lineup in the countries that make up the Middle East region of Southwest Asia. The automaker says that the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado is now...
WORLD

