Lost and Found: Records Uncovered By SHSU Newton Gresham Library

Montgomery County commissioners approved another lease reduction to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s current home on Frazier Street, but they hinted at future plans for the building. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners unanimously approved a fourth amendment to a lease agreement with the Conroe Symphony Orchestra at a…
CONROE, TX — The 4th Annual Fall Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is the only event of its kind in the Greater Montgomery County area featuring several special guest appearances and over 100 exhibitors with the latest in-home products and home improvement contractor services on the market. Get…
*Homebound (unable to leave home without assistance) *Living in Montgomery County, TX. If you fit these criteria, visit this page and follow the instructions to be considered for MOW’s service:. www.mowmc.org/progra ms/meals-on-wheels-m eal-delivery/. Original Article: https://www.thewoodlandstx.com/msg/news.php?news_id=367811.
Montgomery County is not ready to declare a burn ban ahead of the Fourth of July weekend despite dry conditions and lack of rainfall, according to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County is not ready to declare a burn ban ahead o Fourth of…
This holiday weekend, members of the Sons of the American Revolution Freedom Chapter will participate in two Fourth of July events paying tribute to their Revolutionary War ancestors. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Revolutionary-descendants-celebrate-ancestors-17270864.php.
Montgomery County commissioners decided not to vote on an item that would have granted a 10-year tax abatement to a proposed steel plant near Splendora. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been updated with a comment from East Montgomery County Improvement District. Montgomery County commissioners declined to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Paige Ashbaugh was also in Montgomery County Precinct 5 Judge Masdens Court on Wednesday on another unrelated bite case. On June 17, 2022, her daughter was with her dad. As he came home his roommate’s pit bull snapped on her in the face c…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/judge-orders-dog-put-down-in-another-bite-case/
MONNTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The 4th Annual Fall Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is the only event of its kind in the Greater Montgomery County area featuring several special guest appearances and over 100 exhibitors with the latest in-home products and home improvement contractor services on the market.
Gosling Road bridge work is underway in The Woodlands area. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Work on a new bridge is underway over Spring Creek as part of a 14- to 15-month project to widen Gosling Road to four lanes between Creekside Forest Drive and Gatewood Reserve Lane. The project is…
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident involving trespassers at a paper mill on Highway 103 East. Officials said that trespassers were believed to have been stealing copper at the mill, and suspect Kenneth Holley, 56 of Houston, was found deceased at the property. Officials reported that this is […]
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas vineyard owner Christopher Ray Grider is asking a federal judge to dismiss five of the nine charges against him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, is seeking the dismissal of Counts...
HOUSTON – After nearly 20 years on the run, a man who robbed, shot and killed a convenience store owner is being punished for the crime, thanks to the dedication of a detective who just would not give up. On Tuesday, Martin Isaac Tellez, 45, was sentenced to 60...
A pursuit initiated in East Montgomery County by Precinct 4 Constables has just ended on Telge Road in West Harris County. During the pursuit, the suspect called the dispatcher and stated that he was not stopping. The suspect was wanted for…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/high-speed-pursuit-ends-in-harris-county/
In a press release issued on June 28, 2022, the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office (HCFMO) announced that the Harris County Commissioners Court approved a burn ban throughout Harris County just before the 4th of July and this has a lot of people asking if they can still light up fireworks on the 4th of July. in their backyards.
Charles Marling, CFO and Treasurer Woodforest Charitable Foundation (WCF); Robert Marling, WCF President; Kim Marling, WCF Executive Vice President; Victoria Constance, MSPH, Ph.D., Executive Director of Children’s Safe Harbor; Taylor Dio, WCF Board Director; and George Sowers, WCF Board Director. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Demonstrating its heart for the…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon is pleased to announce that his office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizen Prosecutor Academy. This long-standing program will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in your District Attorney’s Office. The 12-week course will start on August 1, 2022, and conclude with a graduation ceremony for participants on October 24, 2022.
One of the richest counties in Texas, as well as one of the healthiest, will soon see a massive new community. Florida-based, national real estate developer Starwood Land has announced Starbridge, a new, 933-acre community in booming Fort Bend County that will boast more than 2,000 homes. The first phase...
Comments / 0