Montgomery County, TX

Lost and Found: Records Uncovered By SHSU Newton Gresham Library

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Lost items always have a way of turning up when we least expect...

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County commissioners approve Conroe Symphony lease reduction, discuss building's future

Montgomery County commissioners approved another lease reduction to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra's current home on Frazier Street, but they hinted at future plans for the building. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners unanimously approved a fourth amendment to a lease agreement with the Conroe Symphony Orchestra at a…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Senior Meal Delivery

*Homebound (unable to leave home without assistance) *Living in Montgomery County, TX. If you fit these criteria, visit this page and follow the instructions to be considered for MOW's service:. www.mowmc.org/progra ms/meals-on-wheels-m eal-delivery/.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/01/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app "P3TIPS". IMPORTANT…
mocomotive.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOG PUT DOWN IN ANOTHER BITE CASE

Paige Ashbaugh was also in Montgomery County Precinct 5 Judge Masdens Court on Wednesday on another unrelated bite case. On June 17, 2022, her daughter was with her dad. As he came home his roommate's pit bull snapped on her in the face c….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fall Home and Outdoor Living Show

MONNTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The 4th Annual Fall Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is the only event of its kind in the Greater Montgomery County area featuring several special guest appearances and over 100 exhibitors with the latest in-home products and home improvement contractor services on the market.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Copper theft suspect found dead at paper mill

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff's Office reported an incident involving trespassers at a paper mill on Highway 103 East. Officials said that trespassers were believed to have been stealing copper at the mill, and suspect Kenneth Holley, 56 of Houston, was found deceased at the property. Officials reported that this is […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Heavy Houston police presence seen outside home in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

HIGH SPEED PURSUIT ENDS IN HARRIS COUNTY

A pursuit initiated in East Montgomery County by Precinct 4 Constables has just ended on Telge Road in West Harris County. During the pursuit, the suspect called the dispatcher and stated that he was not stopping. The suspect was wanted for….
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Woodforest Charitable Foundation commits $2.5 million toward the naming rights of Children's Safe Harbor's new, expanded co-located building in Conroe

Charles Marling, CFO and Treasurer Woodforest Charitable Foundation (WCF); Robert Marling, WCF President; Kim Marling, WCF Executive Vice President; Victoria Constance, MSPH, Ph.D., Executive Director of Children's Safe Harbor; Taylor Dio, WCF Board Director; and George Sowers, WCF Board Director. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Demonstrating its heart for the…
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

2022 District Attorney's Citizen Prosecutor Academy Accepting Applications

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon is pleased to announce that his office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizen Prosecutor Academy. This long-standing program will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in your District Attorney's Office. The 12-week course will start on August 1, 2022, and conclude with a graduation ceremony for participants on October 24, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

