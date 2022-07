A Fort Collins police officer is under investigation by the department and the DA’s office for wrongful DUI arrests. The Coloradoan reports records show Officer Jason Haferman was involved in at least nine cases where blood tests ultimately showed no drugs or alcohol were in the system of people arrested for DUI. Of those, Derrick Groves of Loveland, who claims his Tesla overcorrected and he was charged with DUI in April. The charges were ultimately dropped in June though he still faces a careless driving traffic offense. Groves called his arrest part of an “alarming pattern” on the part of Haferman and says he plans to file a lawsuit against the department and the officer. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

4 DAYS AGO