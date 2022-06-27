ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Driver Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Fatal Arlington Crash

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge following a fatal crash in Arlington on Sunday. According to Arlington Police, the crash took place a little before 10 a.m. at the...

www.nbcdfw.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Child, 5, Fatally Shot While Playing With a Relative: Sheriff

A 5-year-old child is dead after being shot inside a Parker County home Tuesday night while playing with a relative. According to a statement from the Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, two children were unattended while playing in a bedroom at a home on the block of Woodie Way when a gunshot was heard at about 9 p.m.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

'Armed & dangerous': Police search for missing suspected killer

DALLAS — Dallas police report on June 6 William Glen Wright, 57, was in a major vehicle accident and later died from his injuries at an area hospital. Police allege Curlee "Lee" Jobe, 56, is the suspect who shot and killed Wright that day. The accident occurred around 6:50...
DALLAS, TX
fox8live.com

Female shot while driving on I-10 at Carrollton exit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened on the I-10 West at the Carrollton exit Wednesday evening according to NOPD. Reports say a female driver was shot and she is being taken to a local hospital. Three lanes of the I-10 are closed for police investigation....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man Inside Irving Hospital Room

Police officers fatally shot an armed man who opened fire inside a hospital room in Irving Wednesday night, police say. It happened at about 8 p.m. inside a patient room in the emergency wing of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. A nurse went into a room to check on...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Victim Dies in Dallas Triple-Homicide

A third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month. Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at The Timbers apartments. According to Dallas Police, officers arrived at the complex at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer involved in shooting in West Division

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department officers shot a man Wednesday evening following what they described as a domestic disturbance. That man is in critical condition at a local hospitalAccording to police, they were dispatched to a home on Olive Place on the west side of Fort Worth after a suspect entered the residence armed with a shotgun and attempted to take children out of the home. He was unsuccessful and drove off, but officers believed he would be back. They proactively blocked off the street to prevent the man from getting to the home. During a press conference, officers said the suspect did drive back and attempted to get around police cars, leading to a crash. At this point officers fired at the car, hitting the suspect. He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

5-year-old fatally shot in Parker County by child playing with gun

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by another child as they played with a gun, authorities said.It happened on June 28 at a home in the 100 block of Woodie Way in Parker County just after 9 p.m.   The children's supervising adult told investigators a 9mm handgun with the magazine removed for safety was in a dresser of the master bedroom. The children were playing in another bedroom of the home when the adult left to check on another child in the living room. The adult told sheriff's investigators that's when a gunshot rang out. LifeCare paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures while the victim was taken to a local hospital.  But the child later died. Sheriff Russ Authier said the case is still under investigation.  "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child," he added.  It's unclear whether authorities will file any charges in connection with the shooting. The sheriff's office didn't release anymore information. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Find 2 Dead, 2 Children Unharmed in Northeast Dallas Apartment

Police on Wednesday found two people dead and two children unharmed inside an apartment in Northeast Dallas, officers say. In a news release, Dallas police said officers were called at about noon Wednesday to the Northridge Court Apartments located in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Inside the home were...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police seek murder suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a 56-year-old man accused of a murdering a man earlier this month. Curlee "Lee" Jobe shot and killed William Glen Wright, 57, on June 6, according to police. Police said Jobe should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man arrested, charged after crash that killed one in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 22-year-old in Arlington on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Collins Street and East Arbrook Boulevard.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson woman hit by stray bullet in a drug deal gone wrong

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An innocent bystander was killed in a drug deal gone bad in Burleson.  Police say 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan was driving home from work when she was hit by a stray bullet."It's absolutely disheartening to all of us," said Billy Cordell, Burleson's police chief.According to Bryan's husband, Chuck she was a wife, mother to two sons and grandmother.He went on to say she was a humble light of love in the world. She loved to cook, travel and sew. Bryan was a chemical engineer and like every other day for the past 43 years, she would drive home to...
BURLESON, TX
wbap.com

ATF-Dallas Issues Stark Warning Amid Machine Gun Possession Conviction

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A North Texas man who rapped about having a machine gun converter was convicted of possessing a machine gun in a federal court in Fort Worth. 25-year old Keidric Bbrown was pulled over by an Arlington police officer in mid-January after noting that his insurance had expired, According to a press released from the u-s attorney’s office.
FORT WORTH, TX

