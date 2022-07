LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A big rite of passage for 16 physicians as Laredo Medical Center (LMC) welcomed them as the future of the city’s medical field on Wednesday, June 29. The program’s fifth class consists of eight resident physicians for family medicine and eight for internal medicine. Each resident was introduced and received their white lab coat to signal their start in the three-year-long residency programs, which begins on Friday, July 1. They will join current residents, bringing a total of 47 residents enrolled in the programs.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO