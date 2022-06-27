Vandalized subway trains lead to a messy morning commute in Brooklyn
Vandalized subway trains led to a messy morning commute in Brooklyn Monday. The MTA said eight sets of subway cars were discovered vandalized with graffiti, delaying train service on the 1 and 3 lines. Meanwhile, police made arrests following another incident of graffiti in Queens from last week. Hugo Guerreiro, 39, of Portugal, and a 32-year-old Alexis Gines, of Brooklyn, are charged with criminal mischief, making graffiti, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief intent to damage property, possession of graffiti instruments and criminal trespass. Police say they found two duffel bags filled with 15 cans of spray paint thrown under subway train cars, allegedly by the suspects. "I mean, look, for thrill seeker who think graffiti is fun, this morning it impacted thousands of New Yorkers," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. "So we've got to cut that stuff out, because at the end of the day, it's unsafe, but in this instance, it impacted the commute of thousands of New Yorkers today." The vandalized subway cars were taken out of service to be cleaned. ALSO READ | Heartbroken family speaks out after grandmother killed in Brooklyn hit and run rampage
A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.
