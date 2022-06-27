Winsted road to be closed for tree removal

As a responsible dog owner, I'm very aware of our surroundings when I take my 5 pound Chihuahua outdoors. He's always on a leash, and I keep my eyes on the ground, as well as in the air, he's a snack for a hawk. Well, if you're an area resident that uses Bethel's Meckauer Park on Shelter Rock Road, more specifically the dog park there, the Bethel Police Department have issued a warning to keep your eyes out for snapping turtles.

BETHEL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO