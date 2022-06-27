Winsted road to be closed for tree removal

ELLINGTON — Members of the state Transportation Department provided more information on proposed improvements to Route 140 at Tuesday’s virtual public hearing, where residents voiced concerns about cost, traffic and drainage issues. The proposal includes modifications to Route 140, Burbank Road and Newell Hill Road to increase sight-line...
A crash involving several cars closed Route 8 North in Shelton Thursday morning. The crash happened between Exits 12 and 13 just after 7 a.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. There is no word on injuries. The highway has since reopened.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the body of a man found in Candlewood Lake Tuesday as 20-year-old Denis Junio Rodrigues Pio of Bridgeport. Authorities recovered Rodrigues Pio’s body at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He...
Three state swimming areas are closed Wednesday due to bacteria in the water. Swimming is off limits at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Gay City State Park in Hebron, and Quaddick State Park in Thompson, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Water samples collected at the three...
Officials have identified a body found in Candlewood Lake as a 20-year-old Fairfield County man who went missing while swimming last week. Denis Junio Rodrigues Pio, of Bridgeport, was identified as the man who went missing in the lake near Chicken Rock in Brookfield on the night of Friday, June 24, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Thursday, June 30.
MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
WATERBURY — Traffic backups continue on Interstate 84 eastbound after a tractor-trailer overturned early Friday, the state’s transportation agency said, delaying holiday travel for some. The rig rolled onto its side between exits 22 and 23, according to the state Department of Transportation. The extent of injuries wasn’t...
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A big explosion heard all around western Massachusetts Tuesday has many people looking for answers. The blast was pinpointed to South Hadley where fire investigators said a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher exploded at the demolition site of the company, E. Ink. We spoke with one...
BETHEL — A Bethel couple wants to build a 30-unit apartment complex on Whitney Road. A public hearing will be held next month. Judy and Frank Saunders are seeking approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission for the development and associated improvements proposed for their property at 17 Whitney Road.
Two people and a dog were rescued by good Samaritans after their plane crashed into the Quinnipiac River in New Haven, officials said. City officials said two occupants and a dog were on board. They're all out of the plane and were brought ashore to a local boatyard. New Haven...
TOLLAND — A pedestrian was taken by Lifestar on Wednesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on Kozley Road. Police said Paul Grillo, 22, of Windsor Locks, was driving a small, commercial truck west on Kozley Road at about 8:45 a.m. when he crossed the double yellow center line, hitting Seema Kohli, 50, of Tolland, as she was walking in the same direction on the opposite side of the road.
As a responsible dog owner, I'm very aware of our surroundings when I take my 5 pound Chihuahua outdoors. He's always on a leash, and I keep my eyes on the ground, as well as in the air, he's a snack for a hawk. Well, if you're an area resident that uses Bethel's Meckauer Park on Shelter Rock Road, more specifically the dog park there, the Bethel Police Department have issued a warning to keep your eyes out for snapping turtles.
AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several fire departments responded to 31 Wyngate Drive in Avon for a reported house fire on Wednesday. According to the Avon Fire Department, workers at the home reported seeing flames near the roofline of the house and smelled smoke. The house was a 9,000 square-foot home.
Two people are dead after a serious crash in Interstate 95 North in Milford Thursday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened between exit 36 and 37, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police said there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash. Multiple police and...
WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
A moving truck fire that happened on Interstate 84 destroyed the belongings of two military families, according to fire officials. Crews responded to the truck stop on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike at about 1 p.m. Two military families were in the process of moving from one base to another when their truck caught fire.
DANBURY — There will be no summer stage show and fireworks spectacular this weekend at Danbury Fair mall to celebrate Independence Day. And for once, COVID is not to blame, the west side mall said. “We definitely take pride in our programming throughout the year, but we look forward...
The Danbury-area will celebrate Independence Day this weekend with a parade, road race and, of course, fireworks. There’s only one opportunity to catch fireworks in the area this weekend, however. New Milford’s show is on Friday night. Ridgefield’s fireworks celebration isn’t until next weekend. Danbury Fair mall is not hosting fireworks this year.
