FLINT, MI -- The City Council wants an audit of Flint’s program for restoring lawns and sidewalks after service line excavations in the city. With approximately 8,500 restorations still to be done and potentially not enough funding or time to complete the work, council members said this week that they need a clearer picture of what’s been spent to date, the extent of the remaining work, and which contractors have been paid how much so far.

FLINT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO