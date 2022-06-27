Nets' Kyrie Irving gets permission to seek sign-and-trade, linked to Lakers

June 27 (UPI) -- All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving requested and was granted permission to seek a sign-and-trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Sources told the New York Daily News, the New York Post and The Athletic on Monday about the request. Sources also told ESPN, The Athletic and Bleacher Report that their is mutual interest between Irving and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving, 30, has a $36.5 million option for next season. The seven-time All-Star's first three years with the Nets were filled with turbulence.

Irving's first season with the franchise was impacted by a shoulder injury. He missed more action in 2020-21 for personal reasons. Irving missed a large portion of this season due to his decision to not get vaccinated and comply with New York's mandates, which made him ineligible for home games.

Irving averaged 27.9 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 29 starts last season. The Boston Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

Irving must decide on his 2022-23 contract option by Wednesday. If he declines that option, Irving could become a free agent and sign with the Lakers for a $6 million exception, which would be a pay cut of more than $30 million.

The veteran guard was asked by Complex Sports if he wanted to stay with the Nets while he attended the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Irving declined to directly answer the question.

If Irving does join the Lakers, he would reunite with four-time MVP LeBron James and also join former Team USA teammate Anthony Davis.

Irving and James were teammates for three seasons while with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 through 2017-18. They went to the NBA Finals all three years and won the title in 2015-16.