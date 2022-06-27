ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nets' Kyrie Irving gets permission to seek sign-and-trade, linked to Lakers

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aobsM_0gNUwktq00

June 27 (UPI) -- All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving requested and was granted permission to seek a sign-and-trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Sources told the New York Daily News, the New York Post and The Athletic on Monday about the request. Sources also told ESPN, The Athletic and Bleacher Report that their is mutual interest between Irving and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving, 30, has a $36.5 million option for next season. The seven-time All-Star's first three years with the Nets were filled with turbulence.

Irving's first season with the franchise was impacted by a shoulder injury. He missed more action in 2020-21 for personal reasons. Irving missed a large portion of this season due to his decision to not get vaccinated and comply with New York's mandates, which made him ineligible for home games.

Irving averaged 27.9 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 29 starts last season. The Boston Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

Irving must decide on his 2022-23 contract option by Wednesday. If he declines that option, Irving could become a free agent and sign with the Lakers for a $6 million exception, which would be a pay cut of more than $30 million.

The veteran guard was asked by Complex Sports if he wanted to stay with the Nets while he attended the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Irving declined to directly answer the question.

If Irving does join the Lakers, he would reunite with four-time MVP LeBron James and also join former Team USA teammate Anthony Davis.

Irving and James were teammates for three seasons while with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 through 2017-18. They went to the NBA Finals all three years and won the title in 2015-16.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
New York City, NY
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Lakers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Naturally, when any star is seeking a change of scenery in the modern NBA, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers enter the chat. Admittedly, Kyrie Irving is more likely to find his way to Los Angeles. But, the Lakers can’t be totally ruled out […] The post The perfect trade Lakers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

On the day that NBA free agency began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. It’s been reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This comes just days after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, opted in apparently looking to run it back. The crazy news sent shock waves throughout the NBA, […] The post Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba Finals#The New York Daily News#The New York Post#Espn#Athletic#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Boston Celtics#Complex Sports#Mvp
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: P.J. Tucker signing with Sixers for $30 million a ‘done deal,’ but there’s a massive catch

News broke last week that PJ Tucker was opting out of his $7.4 million player option with the Miami Heat. Since then, the Philadelphia 76ers have become to biggest contender to land the veteran forward. Now, with 2022 NBA Free Agency two days away, Tucker to the Sixers is basically a “done deal.” Tucker is […] The post RUMOR: P.J. Tucker signing with Sixers for $30 million a ‘done deal,’ but there’s a massive catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers snag Warriors champion in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have added Juan Toscano-Anderson to their roster in free agency. Toscano-Anderson is a 6-foot-6 wing who played for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors this past season. In three pro seasons, his 3-point shooting accuracy has fluctuated. He shot just 32.2 percent from beyond the arc...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics

Draymond Green has no problem about the Memphis Grizzlies talking trash. In fact, he loves it. However, the Golden State Warriors star warns Ja Morant and co. that they are due for a “reality check” in 2022-23. Green said that the Grizzlies were being “oblivious” to the situation, which was why they were able to […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers land 2 more Klutch Sports clients

The Los Angeles Lakers are accumulating enough Klutch Sports players to form Exodia the Forbidden One. The Lakers agreed to terms Thursday with free agents Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr., per multiple reports. Both players are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who already represents many current Lakers, namely, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kendrick Nunn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
386K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy