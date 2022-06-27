ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Schwartzman joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 27 (UPI) -- Jason Schwartzman has joined the cast of the Hunger Games prequel film.

The Hunger Games official Twitter account confirmed Monday that Schwartzman, 42, will star in the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name, which takes place years before her book The Hunger Games.

The prequel follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who becomes the villainous president of Panem in the Hunger Games film series. Donald Sutherland played Snow in the Hunger Games movies.

Schwartzman will portray Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, the host of the 10th Hunger Games and an ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, the host of the Hunger Games in the original film series played by Stanley Tucci.

News broke last week that Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer will play Tigris Snow, a cousin and confidante of Coriolanus (Blyth).

Rachel Zegler also stars.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens in theaters in November 2023.

Schwartzman most recently appeared in the film The French Dispatch, directed by his frequent collaborator Wes Anderson. He also played Thaniel Block in The Righteous Gemstones Season 2.

IN THIS ARTICLE
