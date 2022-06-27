ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Comet

Inshore shrimp season to close Thursday across Louisiana

By The Courier and Daily Comet
Daily Comet
Daily Comet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bknp_0gNUwXNH00

Spring inshore shrimp season will close at sunset Thursday across Louisiana, the state Wildlife and Fisheries Department said today.

An exception applies to the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds in southeast Louisiana, which will remain open to shrimping until further notice.

Tropics watch:Tropical storm watches, warnings possible as system approaches Caribbean

Data collected in recent weeks by Wildlife and Fisheries biologists indicate an increased quantity of small, juvenile white shrimp in inshore waters, the department said. The decision to close inside waters was made to protect these developing shrimp and provide an opportunity for growth to larger and more marketable sizes. The areas that remain open will be monitored and closed if biologically appropriate.

Comments / 1

Thomas Ritter
3d ago

might as well old Paul Punn is flooding the market with Chinese shrimp. He refuses to pay our shrimpers a decent price.

Reply
2
Related
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm acquires another Baton Rouge engineering firm

Forte and Tablada, a Baton Rouge surveying and engineering firm, has acquired Boyd Holmes Engineering, a company that specializes in designing urban and rural bridges throughout Louisiana. In a news release, Forte and Tablada said Boyd Holmes Engineering has worked for 20 years with local municipalities and the Louisiana Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Check out Louisiana’s top public and private golf courses of 2022

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to hit the greens for a day, we’ve got some news for you: Golfweek has listed this year’s top five public and private golf courses for each state, and we’re here to let you know the hottest spots in Louisiana. Quick spoiler alert: two Baton Rouge country clubs each hold spots on the best private courses list, but no matter where you go in the state, this summer marks the perfect time to get out and play. So grab your clubs and get ready to hit the fairway!
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Once competitors, these Louisiana chefs rally together after disaster strikes restaurant

Early in June, chefs from around the state gathered for a fierce, if friendly, bout of competition at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, with a coveted crown on the line. A week later, disaster struck one of those chefs, Ben Fidelik, as a fire broke out at his Mariner’s Restaurant in Natchitoches. Now, erstwhile competitors are rallying to support him and his 60-member staff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Shrimp#Open Waters#Sunset#Caribbean Data
L'Observateur

Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program is a great win for our state

Louisianians have been born and raised to appreciate and enjoy our beautiful state as the Sportsman’s Paradise. I sponsored House Bill 762 creating the Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program because it will allow us to increase the conservation of our natural resources, leverage new funding to continue those efforts, and provide our citizens with a better quality of life for generations to come.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana Culture: How pralines became a local specialty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Louisiana’s most popular desserts is the praline. Made with pecans and cream or milk, the candy’s rich and full-bodied flavors are near decadent. One taste of a well-made praline explains why the treat has been tempting Louisianians and tourists since the 1800s.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Vote anybody but Kennedy, defend Louisiana's dignity

Our most important election in years is coming up this fall. We have an opportunity to choose a new senator for Louisiana. We can do so much better than John N. Kennedy. "Foghorn Leghorn" may be humorous at times, but to equate him with a buffoon would giving the buffoon a head start in an IQ race.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Baby Queen crowned in Very Special Miss Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nova Joseph, of Hammond, was crowned as Baby Queen Very Special Miss Louisiana over the weekend at the Very Special Miss Louisiana pageant. TARC holds this pageant annually to fundraise for special needs children. This year, the pageant was held June 24-25 at the Mission...
HAMMOND, LA
99.9 KTDY

It’s Fig Time Louisiana – 10 Delicious Ways to Enjoy The Bounty

If you have a fig tree or know someone in Louisiana who has a fig tree then they are asking the question, what am I going to do with all of these figs. The fig tree you see pictured is one of two that I have at my house. The big one is what I would call a regular fig tree. This other one that you see below is a fig tree designed to flourish in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
massachusettsnewswire.com

FMTC Safety Continues U.S. Expansion with On-Site Training Acquisition in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — FMTC Safety is continuing its global expansion in the Offshore, Wind, Maritime, and Industry sectors by acquiring Houma-based On-Site Training & Instruction. With this acquisition, the Houma location now offers certified OPITO training, a safety training for Oil, Gas, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workers. Later this year, the company will obtain the certified STCW accreditation and offer various STCW training courses, safety training for seafarers which will make FMTC Safety the first and only one-stop-shop for workplace safety courses in the USA.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

What happened to Louisiana's economy? New data shows big slump.

Louisiana's economy shrank dramatically to start 2022, according to new federal data, driven by a sharp pullback in part of the state's manufacturing sector as natural gas prices and overall U.S. inflation soared. The state's real gross domestic product fell by 4.3% on an annualized basis in the first quarter...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Comet

Daily Comet

225
Followers
61
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Thibodaux, LA from Daily Comet.

 http://dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy