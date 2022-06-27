ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Bride Trolled After Making Her Own Wedding Cake Night Before Ceremony to Save Money

By Lauryn Snapp
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFmes_0gNUwUj600
Lauryn Snapp

A thrifty bride is being roasted on TikTok after baking her own "ugly" wedding cake in an attempt to save money for her big day.

"Some say I must be joking, but I love it," Laura, who posts content on TikTok under the username @DarlingGoose, says in her viral video, which has garnered over 225,000 likes.

The video shows a series of clips of Laura as she carefully plans and crafts her wedding cake.

"I'm getting married in two days, and today I'm baking our wedding cake," Laura explains.

Laura shows viewers several boxes of Betty Crocker rainbow cake mix and multiple cake pans before she carefully ices each layer of her cake, stacking each tier on top of the next.

She then decorates it with multi-colored sprinkles and adds a large cake topper featuring her new last name.

"Not sure if making my wedding cake at midnight the night before my wedding was the best idea," she jokes in the caption.

Watch below:

Despite her best efforts, her final result was met with criticism in the comments.

"Is this a joke? It looks more like it's for a birthday," one user weighed in.

"I can hear your guests judging," someone else offered.

"Why didn't you practice first?" another wrote.

Other comments were supportive of Laura and her creative financial planning.

"Former professional here… you did great! Looks beautiful and will taste awesome too. Congratulations!" one user commented.

"It's gorgeous. It is made from the heart. Ignore anything negative. You're beautiful, and I hope your big day was fabulous!" another viewer wrote.

"Thank god someone has some common sense and doesn't pay 500 for a wedding cake. You're beautiful! Let that shine, not your cake!!!!" someone else commented.

Would you bake your own wedding cake in an attempt to save some cash? Let PopCrush know by connecting with us on Twitter or Facebook.

Comments / 45

Chris Morris
3d ago

It’s a cake people. Get a grip on reality. Seriously. If you really are judging someone’s cake you need to re-evaluate what is important in a wedding. Here’s a hint, it’s not the cake.

Reply(3)
42
Regular Folks
3d ago

I don’t love the look of her cake, but if she loves it that’s all that matters. And, who cares if she made it herself! That’s smart when you have a tighter wedding budget. My daughter in law made their cake and it was lovely.

Reply
19
CommonSenseRules
3d ago

weddings don't need catered. How many years were weddings simple family affairs. Homemade dresses family members made the food relatives made the cake. If she is happy and her future husband is happy with what was decided why does any of our opinions matter.... yes mine included

Reply
13
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bride#Wedding Cake#The Night Before#Tiktok
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy