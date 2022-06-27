ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton man charged with murder following fatal shooting in Jackson Township

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 3 days ago

JACKSON TWP. – A Canton man is accused of shooting and killing another man outside a motel late Sunday night.

Cortez Wendell Watson, 37, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service, Stark County Sheriff's Office, FBI Safe Streets and Canton Police Department.

He is charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree felonious assault and third-degree felony having weapons while under disability in the death of a 35-year-old man.

Jackson Township police were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, 6880 Sunset Strip Ave. NW, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a man lying in the parking lot. Police found the victim had been shot and he was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family.

Township Police Chief Mark Brink said it is early in the investigation and it is not clear what transpired. It is unclear if either of the men were guests at the motel or if they knew each other.

Authorities believe the victim was shot in the parking lot.

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation crime scene unit was requested by the township police to help with the investigation, said Steve Irwin, spokesman for the attorney general.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

