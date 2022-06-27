Stone Temple Pilots to perform in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stone Temple Pilots is set to perform at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. The concert is set for September 10 at 7 p.m.

Robot Monster will be the opener at the concert. Stone Temple Pilots is a rock band best known for their songs “Plush,” “Interstate Love Song,” and “Vasoline.”

You must be 21 years or older to attend the concert. Tickets are on sale on the Frog Alley Brewing website .

