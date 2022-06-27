ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Stone Temple Pilots to perform in Schenectady

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGdDU_0gNUwFjR00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stone Temple Pilots is set to perform at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. The concert is set for September 10 at 7 p.m.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Robot Monster will be the opener at the concert. Stone Temple Pilots is a rock band best known for their songs “Plush,” “Interstate Love Song,” and “Vasoline.”

You must be 21 years or older to attend the concert. Tickets are on sale on the Frog Alley Brewing website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Temple Pilots#Music#The Frog Alley Brewing#Nexstar Media Inc#Abc
NEWS10 ABC

Rotterdam musician rising on the country charts

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At only 18, David Tomasek—aka “David J”—already has millions of streams on Spotify. Music was a passion that he discovered four years ago when a movie changed his life. Playing sports was David’s passion growing up but that all changed when he watched the Justin Bieber movie “Never Say Never.” He […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, July 1

Today's five things to know include an investigation into a swatting incident in Saratoga County, the arrest of two members of an alleged scam ring in Amsterdam, and the rescue of a Vermont woman after she was recognized on a NEWS10 broadcast.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘The Hobbit’ comes to Glens Falls

The Adirondack Theatre Festival is well underway at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. Starting July 6, the festival trades in the 1830s-era New York of "The Chinese Lady" for something with more rolling hills, misty mountains, and high adventure.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Public art shines in Lake George

On Thursday, artist Shay DeRusso was touching up the fur on a sunset-lit moose, right in the middle of Canada Street. The moose didn't mind; it, along with birds and other Adirondack animals, were painted on to three sides of a traffic signal cabinet downtown in the village.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Carousel in Congress Park celebrates 20 years

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free rides were offered Wednesday at the carousel in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs as a special milestone was celebrated. The free rides were in honor of the 20th anniversary of the carousel being brought to the park. The carousel was first built in 1910. When Kaydeross Park was sold […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogaliving.com

Set Sail on Kayak Shak’s Hammocraft This Summer

Two of the most relaxing summer activities are undoubtedly lazing around in a hammock and floating on the lake. Now, thanks to a Wyoming-based company that’s serious about leveling up our idle time, you can do both—at once—right here in Saratoga. Last summer, the Kayak Shak, Fish...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

NYRA Announces Premium Giveaways for 2022 Meet at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS — This year, racing fans will be treated to a trifecta of premium giveaways at the Saratoga Race Course. All giveaways are free with paid admission and are distributed on a first-come-first-serve-basis. On Friday, July 29, the first giveaway of the season will be a branded picnic blanket, presented by Saratoga Casino Hotel. On Friday, August 19, a long sleeve ringer-style shirt, emblazoned with the Saratoga logo will be given out. And on Friday, September 2, an umbrella with the famous Saratoga red and white will be given to the first fans in attendance. For more information, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Some residents forced to vacate Summit Towers in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several residents living at the Summit Towers in Schenectady have been forced to vacate their apartments the last few days. The temporary displacement comes as one side of the building has apparent exterior brick damage. Patricia Goodman, one of the residents who was ordered to vacate, voicing her frustration, “It’s difficult […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy