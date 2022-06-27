ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Jan. 6 Committee To Hold Last-Minute Hearing Tuesday

By CBS News
Credit: Associated Press

The House Jan. 6 committee unexpectedly announced Monday that it will hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 28. The move comes days after the committee said it would not be holding more hearings until July.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET. There was no information immediately available about witnesses.

In last week's hearings, there were stunning revelations about former President Donald Trump's pressure campaigns against state lawmakers, local elections officials and the Justice Department. Thursday's hearing focused on former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, an environmental lawyer with no criminal prosecution experience who Trump wanted to install as attorney general because he wished to help Trump promote his false claims of the stolen election.

Clark's home was raided by law enforcement officials on Wednesday, the day before the hearing that focused on his role in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

