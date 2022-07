New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Gallo is grabbing a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Marwin Gonzalez is moving to right field and hitting ninth while Aaron Hicks starts in left and Aaron Judge mans center. Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup as the designated hitter and cleanup man. Josh Donaldson is hitting third.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO