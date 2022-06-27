Butterfly Day Schedule Is Here!

We all know what the 4th of July means, but there’s something else that gets people excited about celebrating the birth of our nation’s independence. That’s fireworks. Hudson County will have an abundance of displays as well as festivals and music this weekend in celebration of America’s birthday. Here’s where you can go to get in on the patriotic fun:
Until I started searching for Hudson County playgrounds I was not familiar with the Mill Creek Point Park Playgrounds in Secaucus New Jersey. I am so grateful I did search those because there are not one but 2 fabulous playgrounds at Mill Creek Point Park. I also never knew Secaucus...
Bayonne lists 2022 Summer Sounds by the Bay concert series. The 2022 Summer Sounds are scheduled to take place on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, between Ave. A and Newark Bay. The concerts are scheduled for Wednesdays from July 13 through Aug 17. The following concerts have been scheduled:
A $44,705 Fast Play lottery ticket was sold at a Bergen County convenience store. The ticket was for the $10 50X the Cash Fast Play game and won 100% of the Progressive Jackpot. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to...
JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop. joins the Jersey City Municipal Council, the Office of Cultural Affairs, and Exchange Place Alliance to announce New Jersey’s July 4th Celebration! We’re just days away from the fun-filled festivities, fireworks, and live performances by A-list talent on the concert stage all day into the night.
On June 26 at 2:28 p.m. , Officer Kevin Carvalho was dispatched to ShopRite for a report of a shoplifting duo. Store management alleged Luis A. Lopez, 36, of Newark and Alysha A. Claudio, 33, of Piscataway, concealed $129.63 of merchandise in a brown paper bag and tried to leave the store without paying. Also inside the brown paper bag, officers found additional merchandise suspected to have been stolen from the nearby Marshall’s clothing store.
The $2 million lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Monday’s Powerball drawing was bought at a convenience store in Middlesex County. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at QuickChek on Ernstron Road in Sayreville, New Jersey Lottery officials said Tuesday. It matched five numbers but not the Powerball.
Business at a popular Bergen County restaurant was disrupted when a tractor-trailer driver making a U-turn ripped down utility lines. No injuries were reported in the 11:45 a.m. crash outside Nellie's Place in Waldwick on Wednesday. Owner Chris Roche, who was forced to close the popular Franklin Turnpike eatery during...
Authorities are working to determine who dumped a pitbull on a street in North Bergen. The neutered, male dog was dumped by a person in a Black GMC truck on 1505-52nd street North Bergen, the New Jersey Humane Society said. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective J Vangelokos...
The middle section of the Marsh Discovery Trail will be closed for repairs starting on Saturday, July 2, until further notice. During this time a portion of the trail will be open from either entrance. In addition, the front entrance only will be closed every Saturday beginning on July 9. Please obey all signs.
Summer is officially here, which means there are lots of fun outdoor activities for the next couple of months — and there’s nothing more fun than an outdoor movie. In addition to the Hoboken Movies Under the Stars lineup, Jersey City’s Movies in the Park is underway at a variety of local parks — and there are some great movies on the schedule. Read on to see the Jersey City Movies in the Park 2022 schedule.
This playground! Watsessing Park Playground in Bloomfield NJ is one of the most inclusive and accessible playgrounds we have ever visited. We first saw this playground being built in 2019, while on a day trip to North Jersey. We knew then it would be phenomenal and I have been wanting to get back ever since. We did just that this past Friday.
New Jersey’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ has been sentenced for two more murders he committed in the 1970s - the kidnapping, sexual assault and killing of two teen girls who were hitchhiking to a shopping mall. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 75, was sentenced to two additional life sentences...
HBLR SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS PLANNED FOR THE 4TH OF JULY. Hudson-Bergen Light Rail routes will terminate prior to Exchange Place during the Jersey City Freedom Fireworks Festival. NJ TRANSIT will adjust service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) on Monday, July 4, as Jersey City hosts the Jersey City Freedom Fireworks Festival at Exchange Place. The Independence Day event will feature live music and a fireworks display in the evening.
One of the country’s largest retailers could be opening their second Jersey City outpost as plans have emerged to bring a new location to the site of a vacant building. Earlier this month, Target submitted an application to revitalize an address listed as 381 Route 440. The 424,000-square-foot property, formerly home to a Kmart, falls within the Stadium Plaza shopping center and is not far from the massive Bayfront redevelopment along the Hackensack River.
NEWARK – Travelers who park their cars at Newark Liberty International Airport will be hit with a surcharge that can approach 60%, or as much as $26 a day, starting July 15 unless they book their spots ahead of time. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey...
Ninth grader Victorya Smith isn’t sure where she’ll be going to school in September. Her school, Achievers Early College Prep Charter School in Trenton, can’t expand to 10th grade, the state recently ruled. She’s applied to other schools, but her options are limited. “It’s sad because...
The Salad House, a chain that specializes in freshly-prepared salad, sandwich and wraps, has opened in Englewood. With locations in Millburn, Morristown, Ridgewood and Westfield — with plans for more in the future — this would be their second location in Bergen County. The menu (View Menu) allows...
A proposed Harriet Tubman monument, designed by artist and architect Nina Cooke John, was supposed to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus that was removed in the heat of 2020’s unrest. The vacant space in the newly renamed park, Tubman Square, presented an “opportunity to consider underrepresented histories in...
