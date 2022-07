MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — They’re the last line of defense, and in the Big 12 Conference, they’re among the most decisive players on the field. WVU fans will look to their secondary to help carry on WVU’s recent success on defense, but there will be plenty of new faces in that room that might be unfamiliar. The Mountaineers have experience with that, though, as much of their 2021 secondary was comprised of new starters.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO