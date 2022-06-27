ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Beitsch
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying it would pause its series of meetings until July.

An advisory sent Monday said they would convene to “present recently obtained evidence” but provided no other details.

The committee last week said they would pause their hearings for two weeks given a wealth of new evidence.

“We’ve taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work. So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past we made a decision to just move into sometime in July,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters last Wednesday.

Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

The shift in schedule comes after what committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called “a deluge of new evidence.”

The panel’s investigators on Thursday sat for two hours with British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was subpoenaed and asked to turn over video relating to his documentary about the Trumps, including interviews with President DonaldTrump, his adult children and Vice President Mike Pence.

The footage was a significant get for the committee, as it includes an interview with Trump and Pence, with whom the committee has yet to secure an interview.

