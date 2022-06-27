ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Will Galactus Join the MCU?

By ScreenCrush Staff
 3 days ago
It’s not if Galactus joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s only a question of when and why. With Marvel now controlling the movie rights to the Fantastic Four, and developing their first Fantastic Four movie, it’s just a matter of time before everyone’s favorite Devourer of Worlds makes his MCU debut....

