VerifyMe, Inc VRME elected not to extend the period for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with G3 VRM Acquisition Corp GGGVU. VerifyMe's board determined that it was not in its best interests to allocate additional financial capital at this time for the SPAC to consummate a business combination. Instead, it will focus on its core business and the recent acquisition of PeriShip.

STOCKS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO