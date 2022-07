SIMBA (CRYPTO: SST) Chain is perhaps the only one we have spoken to that quite so consciously courts Web2 participation. One thing that the crypto space does well is raising money, so it's natural to want to court the larger mainstream audience outside of blockchain, but with a few exceptions like CosmicChamps, an upcoming P2E multi-player game that does not require a crypto wallet, most Web3 projects are as exclusionary as they are innovative.

