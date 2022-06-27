ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Khabib Nurmagomedov picks Alexander Volkanovski over Max Holloway at UFC 276 because he has 'more fire'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IWFF_0gNUqaHq00

Khabib Nurmagomedov sees Alexander Volkanovski sealing his trilogy with Max Holloway at UFC 276.

UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) meets Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC) in a trilogy rematch to headline Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Coming off a dominant finish of Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 in April, Volkanovski will be making a relatively quick turnaround when he faces Holloway, and Nurmagomedov thinks that will play in his favor.

“About Holloway-Volkanovski, I must say I’m really impressed with Volkanovski about his last couple of performances,” Nurmagomedov told the UFC. “I like Max Holloway. I like him. This is nothing personal, but I think Volkanovski’s going to defend his title. It’s a question: how? Who knows. But I see he (stays busier), fights all the time, experience – maybe experience. Like a little bit more fire. I feel he has a little bit more fire than Max Holloway.”

Holloway almost faced Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 223 when Tony Ferguson was forced out of his title bout against “The Eagle.” Then-featherweight champ Holloway took the fight on six days’ notice, but was pulled by the New York State Athletic Commission doctors due to the severity of his weight cut.

Volkanovski dethroned Holloway to capture the featherweight title in December 2019. He has since defended his title three times, with his first title defense coming in a narrow split decision win over Holloway at UFC 251. Holloway was able to rebound from back-to-back losses to the champion by putting on striking clinics against top contenders Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez to set up the trilogy with Volkanovski.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWMania

MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Announces That She Has Signed a Contract With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a Bellator MMA fighter, revealed that she has signed a contract with WWE in an interview with ESPN.com. She also made the following comments regarding the WWE. “I’m an entertainer. I love glamor. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Valerie Loureda retires from MMA, signs with WWE

Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda has decided to hang up the gloves. The 23-year-old has been a star for the Showtime-based company since her 2019 debut. In the Bellator cage, she’s scored four victories in five fights. Her most recent outing came at Bellator 271 in November 2021, where she defeated Taylor Turner via split decision.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov disagrees with Ali Abdelaziz’s comments about Israel Adesanya: “Don’t try to take his greatness”

Khabib Nurmagomedov disagrees with Ali Abdelaziz’s comments about Israel Adesanya. It was MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who claimed that Israel Adesanya wouldn’t last more than three rounds against Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz also said ‘The Eagle’ is capable of beating heavyweights, light heavyweights, welterweights and lightweights. Abdelaziz told...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov names Conor McGregor win as top career moment

LAS VEGAS – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks his victory over Conor McGregor in their anticipated grudge match was the best moment of his legendary MMA career. Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC), who landed a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, retired from the sport in October 2020 with a flawless career record, had a lot memorable high points.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Carla Esparza not surprised by Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement, says she “would’ve loved” a rematch

UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza has admitted she would’ve liked the chance to have a rematch against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. While the way in which Carla Esparza became a two-time UFC champion was somewhat strange, there was nothing odd about how she submitted Rose Namajunas in 2014 to win the gold the first time around. Alas, her joy didn’t last long as just three months later, she was beaten by Joanna Jedrzejczyk as the Polish sensation went on to become one of the all-time greats in the division.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Chan Sung Jung
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Michael Jordan is the celebrity he would like to fight most: “Do you want to know why?”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has named Michael Jordan as the celebrity he would want to fight if given the opportunity to do so. It’s well known within the mixed martial arts community that Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best to ever do it, but within the landscape of sport in general, there are many contenders from across the globe who could claim to be in the overall GOAT conversation.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Abc#Espn#Ufc 273
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier staredown video from UFC 276 press conference

This weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276, the Middleweight and Featherweight titles will be on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 185-pound kingpin, Israel Adesanya, who attempts to earn his sixth official title defense against a former Heavyweight, Jared Canonnier. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, a rivalry enters round 11 when Alexander Volkanovski looks to earn his third victory over Max Holloway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SPORTbible

Huge MMA Mismatch Ended In A Brutal Knockout

​A complete mismatch of an MMA fight in the UK from last year left fans stunned and shocked, and you can see the brutal footage in the video below. ​The disgraced bout took place at Evolution of Combat 9​ in Glasgow, Scotland, in September 2021. Afterwards the video went...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Debunking 'Tittygate': Israel Adesanya issues $3 million challenge to anyone who can prove steroid use

LAS VEGAS – Israel Adesanya may have brushed off steroid accusations at the time, but it turns out he didn’t take them lightly after all. Gynecomastia is a medical condition that occurs sometimes as a result of steroid use. So when UFC 253 opponent Paulo Costa and other MMA fans began to call out Adesanya’s gynecomastia, accusations became more populous – an influx he now refers to simply as “Tittygate.” Through it all, Adesanya denied and kept a level head. He had his swollen breast checked by a physician to make sure there were no health issues.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE SmackDown live results: Last stop before Money in the Bank

‘Twas the night before Money in the Bank, and all through the house … er, Footprint Center, not a creature was stirring, except for six of the women in the women’s ladder match on Saturday. Yep, one of tonight’s announced matches for SmackDown is a six-woman tag team match with all but one of the women who will be battling for the briefcase Saturday night. The one who isn’t in this bout? Why, Becky Lynch, of course. Probably figures she’s above such things. In any way, it should be interesting, especially since not really any of the women involved are heels....
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier apologizes to Rumble Johnson during UFC Hall of Fame speech: “I think I may have grabbed the towel in Buffalo”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier issued an apology to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson last night after coming clean about towelgate. As part of International Fight Week, Daniel Cormier was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame after years of success with the promotion. In addition to becoming a two-weight world champion, he also managed to defeat some big names throughout his run including Stipe Miocic, Derrick Lewis, Anderson Silva, Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Johnson and more.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy