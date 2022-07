MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s the final installment of the Gold and Blue Nation Roster Review series. Today, the special teams unit is under the microscope. Last year, the Mountaineers excelled at executing kick returns (No. 19 in NCAA, 24.89 yards/return avg.), and defending punt returns (No. 49 in NCAA, 6.45 yards allowed/return avg.). However, West Virginia was among the worst in the country at returning punts, averaging just 3.11 return yards per punt.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO